George

Dalton George announced his reelection bid on June 10 at the Jones House. 

 Photo submitted

BOONE — At a campaign event on June 10, Town Council Member Jon (Dalton) George announced he is running for reelection to the Boone Town Council. Dalton was joined at the campaign event by fellow Town Council Member Edie Tugman, who also announced her candidacy for a second term.

“I’ve loved every second of the last two years working for the people of Boone,” Dalton George said in press release. “And I know we can do more to support working class folks and build a sustainable and livable town. That is why I am running for reelection to the Boone Town Council.”

