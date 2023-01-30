BOONE — The Southern Appalachian Heritage Association presented in front of the Boone Town Council regarding its license at the council’s Jan. 25 meeting.
SAHA members Marrena and Stephanie Greer went before the council to share more information regarding the organization’s request to expand its license to allow for events during more months of the year.
Stephanie Greer said Horn in the West, a production of the SAHA, is the third oldest outdoor drama in the country and was once a well-funded, professional theater experience. She said in 2013, the NC Department of Tourism reported the production brought in $300,000 per week in revenue.
Stephanie Greer said that SAHA is no longer able to present the same experience due to increased costs with less options for revenue. She said from 1952 until 2014, a lease made the organization eligible for thousands of grants and allowed the organization to host more events and charge for parking. This lease was replaced by budget line item in 2019, which was later removed.
SAHA reinstated a request for a new lease in 2022 to improve the production and to fund a year-round groundskeeper. The lease request was denied and the council and SAHA are still working to establish a license expansion that benefits Horn in the West and other cultural resources in Boone.
Mayor Tim Futrelle said there is no question in the council’s commitment to Horn in the West and said it is a matter of further conversation for a future meeting. The council did not take any action related to SAHA after the presentation.
In approving the consent agenda, the council approved a request for support for the Stream Conditions Study and Stormwater Management grant and the NCDOT-IMD paved trails and sidewalk feasibility study; a resolution of appreciation for former Boone Police Department Social Work Intern Katherine McGee; a proclamation for National Mentoring Month; a proclamation of recognization for the Watauga High School Pioneer Playmakers; and a proclamation for the Year of the Trail.
A new Boone Town Council meeting schedule was also approved. Beginning in February, meetings will be held from noon till 7 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month with work sessions from noon till 2 p.m. and public comment beginning at 6 p.m. An additional meeting will be held the fourth Wednesday of each month beginning at 6 p.m. if needed.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.