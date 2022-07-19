BOONE — The Boone Town Council heard, and approved, a request to consider the Junaluska Community as a Neighborhood Conservation District Overlay at its most recent meeting.
The request came from Junaluska and Boone Mennonite Brethren Church member who said the community members met and had many discussions on whether to pursue a Neighborhood Conservation District Overlay.
Boone Planning and Inspections Director Jane Shook told the council at the July 13 meeting that the Junaluska neighborhood is experiencing an increase in rental properties and want to join other neighborhoods who have certain protections.
“The Junaluska community is a vital part of our historical piece to the Appalachian and anything we can do to preserve a community should be of our utmost concern,” council member Virginia Roseman said.
The council gave consensus approval for the Planning and Inspections department to move forward with steps for the overlay. Shook said that involves identifying the area of the overlay and then putting it forward as a public hearing to notify property owners and pending property owners of the pending overlay.
The Conservation District Overlay helps control the number of unrelated occupants and rental units, according to Shook. Residents in neighborhoods with an overlay have to register their vehicle with Planning and Inspections to help determine that there are only two unrelated people in the dwelling units.
The council also heard from Blue Ridge Relay organizers — a 200 mile relay-style running race, starting in Grayson Highlands State Park, VA and finishing in Asheville. Race organizers wanted permission to run through Boone property of the former Bolick Farm, across the river from Brookshire Park since the race is hitting an obstacle on a section between Old 421 Brookshire Road.
Council members were in favor of figuring out how to help the race get to the “exchange zones” where participants can change who is currently running — one of which is at the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex.
The council wanted organizers to come back to them at the next meeting after looking at the potential environmental impacts, which the organizer agreed to do. The run is scheduled for Sept. 9.
After hearing from the Blue Ridge Relay, the council approved the consent agenda, which included nine items.
One of the first items in the consent agenda was applying one-third of Room Occupancy Tax proceeds to go toward improvements at Daniel Boone Park and other tourism related projects.
The town also approved a resolution of appreciation for Tom Lanier who has worked as a local radio DJ at WATA and WZJS for 50 years.
Along with that resolution, the council approved another one in support of women’s reproductive rights after the 6-3 Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that ultimately reversed Roe v. Wade.
“As the Mayor of Boone, I share the alarm, sorrow, and outrage that many in our communities feel,” Boone Mayor Tim Futrelle stated in a press release after the meeting. “Boone shares your dismay about what this decision means for the advances women and girls have made over the past 50 years, for the rights and dignity that gay and trans people have secured, and for the struggle to ensure all people have access to safe, high-quality health care. We share your anger in recognizing that attacks on these fundamental rights bring the greatest harm to the most vulnerable among us.”
The release also stated that abortion is still legal in North Carolina and that they wanted to voice their “support and thanks to the many activists of the High Country who have demonstrated and organized peacefully to continue to protect the rights of everyone.”
The consent agenda also included a consideration of a Watauga County Jail Local Landmark Designation Report. The original Watauga County Jail, which is located at 142 Burrell Street — where the restaurant Proper is located.
It also approved the Hazard Mitigation Plan and a joint comment letter “concerning Carolina’s Carbon plan.”
The letter joins the Town of Chapel Hill, Chatham County, Town of Hillsborough, Orange County, City of Raleigh, Town of Wake Forest and the City of Wilmington. It comments on on the proposed Carbon Plan filed by Duke Energy on May 16, 2022 to the North Carolina Utilities Commission. The letter can be found on page 260 of the Boone Town Council agenda packet at boonenc.iqm2.com/Citizens/FileOpen.aspx?Type=1&ID=1721&Inline=True.
The consent agenda passed unanimously.
The council also approved various appointments to different commissions and committees.
