BOONE — The Boone Town Council met on July 27 for its second regular meeting of the month.
The first agenda matter was the appointment of James Sharpe to the Historic Preservation Commission.
Urban planner James Sharp, who recently relocated from Dallas, Texas for a position at Appalachian State University, applied for the position due to his belief that the town's historic assets are part of a "fundamental strategy that impacts Boone's quality as both a destination and a community." The council unanimously approved his appointment.
The Planning Commission, led by Jane Shook, director of planning and inspection, requested the council modify aspects of the Comprehensive Plan following the cases heard at the July 25 public hearing to provide consistency with the NC General Statutes; to correct references to the Town of Boone Unified Development Ordinance; to revise and elaborate upon standards; and develop standards.
Certain amendments to the town zoning ordinance were approved as consist with Comprehensive Plan while others were not. The council denied one rezoning request due to a safety concern for converting a one-family home to an industrial office.
Amendments to public art ordinances were approved by the council as consistent with the Comprehensive Plan and in the community's best interest as it increased the beauty of downtown, according to the council.
Shook then requested reconsideration of the initial Comprehensive Plan meeting as a new town manager would not be in their role at the time of the previously scheduled meeting. The council decided a new date will be chosen at a later meeting to ensure the new town manager can be present throughout the entire process.
The council then heard a request from council member Dalton George, who submitted an action item to schedule the Town of Boone's fifth annual Police Forum, as it had not been schedule or discussed yet.
George's request states that the forum "would signify an intentional act to advance transparency, accountability and community engagement in local policing."
With the approval of Boone Police Chief Andy Le Beau, Boone's police chief, the forum was scheduled for Sept. 29.
Three appointments to the Imagine Watauga Plan project steering committee were requested. Dalton George and Edie Tugman were appointed in addition to retired Boone Town Council member Loretta Clawson as the citizen member.
Prior to closed session, the council also approved the Human Relations Commission Application submitted by Laney Pilkington. The intention of the commission is to "promote and improve human relations and equity among all citizens in the town."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.