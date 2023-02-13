BOONE — The Boone Town Council heard presentations regarding the installation of a Doc and Merle Watson mural downtown before discussing avenues to solidify a social work program at the Boone Police Department.
The Downtown Boone Development Association and Watauga Arts Council requested direction from the board in proceeding with joining the NC Musician Mural Trail in creating a mural in Boone.
The trail honors the state's "most acclaimed musicians in their birthplaces" and currently consists of 13 complete murals and 10 prospective murals. A mural Doc and Merle Watson in downtown Boone is one of the potential pieces of artwork.
The Mural Shop was founded 15 years ago by Scott Nurkin, who specializes in painting, installing and restoring large-scale murals and signs. The project began as a small-scale project and has since turned into a statewide trail for visitors to experience. It's intended to "foster pride in both the host communities and North Carolina's overall musical legacy."
The mural is anticipated to be installed at 260 Howard Street with a budget of $20,000.
The council will rehear the request at a coming meeting, likely in early March, after recommendations by the Historic Preservation Committee. Downtown Development Coordinator Paige Henderson said that HPC recommends council approve the request with some conditions that were not stated at the meeting.
The council then heard a presentation from Mediation and Restorative Justice Center at the request of Boone Police Chief Andy Le Beau at the Feb. 8 meeting. In the request, Le Beau told the council that the department is interested in the organization's expertise in solidifying a social worker or mental health professional to "supplement traditional police services."
Director of the MRJC Marisa Cornell presented information about what the organization does, which includes recovery work, mediation, youth programs and drug treatment court. MRJC recently opened its Homestead Recovery Center, which houses Recovery on the Inside, L.E.A.D., Supportive Housing Project and other services for those in recovery.
Cornell said that MRJC has ongoing partnerships with local law enforcement agencies and criminal justice partners and both organizations seem to benefit in ways from the collaboration.
Cornell said the vision for "enhanced" a partnership between the Boone Police Department and MRJC includes the potential for a service provider position. MRJC's Homestead Recovery Center Director Mollie Bollick has been a leader in the relationship between local law enforcement and MRJC Cornell said.
Cornell said MRJC will hire quality staff, provide training and support, offer Boone Police support and provide enhanced access to resources and services with the Homestead Recovery Center. She said the police department will provide office space, provide department-specific training, embed the position within the department and provide specialized gear and technology as needed.
Including salary, benefits, liability, administration, mileage and limited client services, Cornell said the estimated cost for the position is about $78,000.
The council then asked Cornell and Bollick if they believe it would be overwhelming or uncomfortable for a social worker to work alongside police officers. Bollick said she was nervous when she first began working closely with law enforcement for programs like L.E.A.D. and Recovery on the Inside, but once she realized they all had the same mission of recovery and safety, the partnership became more comfortable.
Council members thanked the presenters for their work in the community, commenting that MRJC is a good resource for the police department to have during this process.
The next regular town council meeting is on Feb. 22 at noon. The council will also meet for a workshop/retreat on Feb. 20 as well.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country.
