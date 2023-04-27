BOONE — The Boone Town Council convened for a brief meeting where they heard a presentation related to concerns over local solar energy access on Wednesday, April 26.
As no community members signed up for public comment, the meeting began with a presentation from local climate advocate and former town council member Nancy LaPlaca.
LaPlaca has worked on climate and clean energy issues for nearly 20 years and has worked with two congresspersons, served as a policy advisor to a public utilities commission, worked for the Arizona State Senate, Supreme Court and Court of Appeals, and worked as a private consultant on energy issues.
In her presentation, LaPlaca expressed concern regarding the access to solar energy in Boone due to the options offered by New River Light and Power.
NRLP currently offers a "buy-all, sell-all" solar option for those with roof solar panels that LaPlaca said does not provide any electricity to the home owner but instead is sold by NRLP. She said residents with solar panels receive three cents per kilowatt per hour.
Council Member Dalton George said Boone is an “unique situation” with the access to a smaller utility company like NRLP, as many other towns use the larger Duke Energy.
Moving forward, George said council is interested in continuing conversations with LaPlaca and others about issues related to streamlining solar power.
Following LaPlaca's presentation, George requested the planning department explore and adopt landscaping standards that would remove barriers for home and business owners to remove non-native and invasive tree species.
George said the current ordinance does not decipher between native and non-native species and that a change in this ordinance would allow the town to participate in certain programs that promote the planting of native tree species.
Council agreed with this proposed change and will direct the planning department to adapt the current ordinance.
After the discussion of these two topics, council adjourned. The Boone Town Council will next meet on Wednesday, May 10, at 12 p.m. in the Council Chambers.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.