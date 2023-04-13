Current Boone Logo.png

BOONE — The Boone Town Council recognized several awareness initiatives and discussed parking enforcement concerns at its April 12 regular meeting.

The council recognized several awareness initiatives with the approval of the consent agenda. While the month of April was acknowledged as Sexual Assault Awareness Month, the week of April 29 to May 6 was proclaimed Resilient and Thriving Communities Week to bring attention to the importance of community support in healing from various types of trauma. Council also approved proclaiming April 18 as Lineworker Appreciation Day, April 21 as Arbor Day and April 22 as Earth Day. 

