BOONE — The Boone Town Council recognized several awareness initiatives and discussed parking enforcement concerns at its April 12 regular meeting.
The council recognized several awareness initiatives with the approval of the consent agenda. While the month of April was acknowledged as Sexual Assault Awareness Month, the week of April 29 to May 6 was proclaimed Resilient and Thriving Communities Week to bring attention to the importance of community support in healing from various types of trauma. Council also approved proclaiming April 18 as Lineworker Appreciation Day, April 21 as Arbor Day and April 22 as Earth Day.
Public Works Deputy Director Josh Eller submitted a request to council to approve a budget amendment for the installation of a replacement UV disinfection system at the Jimmy Smith Waste Water Treatment Plant. While the majority of the $455,230 needed to award the bid of the recommended Gilbert Engineering Company was incorporated into the current budget, an additional $79,230 was needed. Council approved the request, which was in the consent agenda.
The most recent rending of the Doc and Merle Watson Mural was also approved in the consent agenda, with slight alterations to the original plan made to honor the requests of the Historic Preservation Commission.
Cultural Resource Director Mark Freed requested the council approve the proposed license agreement between the town of Boone and the Southern Appalachian Historical Association. Town Attorney Allison Meade said the "basic form of the license agreement is as it's been for years and years" and that any changes are those related to specific dates and events.
In discussions regarding the license agreement, council members reiterated that while the town wants to support SAHA in maintaining and rebuilding the quality of Horn in the West, one nonprofit cannot have control over town-owned property.
"In my view anyway, if one particular nonprofit is perceived as sort of controlling a town asset and using it in ways that are beyond its core function, I think that is a problem," Meade said. "I certainly think that is a perception problem, but when town assets are used, that needs to be clear to staff, potentially made clear to town council, and discussed because there's lots of entities that would like to use that facility out there."
Following the approval of the consent agenda, Council Member Dalton George introduced issues related to towing and booting enforcement, specifically in reference to the private parking lot located on Howard Street available to patrons of The Local, Cobo and Everybody's Bruncheon Club.
George said that many community members who patronize these businesses are getting booted at a $160 charge if they "do not take the quickest route" to and from their destination.
"Anybody that's familiar with this town knows that the private practices related to towing and booting are clearly predatory in a lot of elements whether you've had a direct involvement with one or know of somebody that has," George said. "I hear consistently from people that live in the town that it feels unfair and oftentimes like they're taking advantage of a situation instead of just enforcing private lots."
Wildwood Community Market Owner Joe Mager attended the meeting and said that his business has been impacted by the "predatory" practices at the lot adjacent to his business.
"Being there the last 10 months and prior to that while we were under construction, we had a front row seat to some of the practices that are happening in that particular lot. I do want to make it clear that this isn't just about my business and how it's affecting us, but the observations I've had over the last few months in particular as the booting has occurred there," Mager said. "I think your description of it as predatory is apt. We have a gentleman who parks up on the hill with binoculars and monitors a lot, which to me feels like kind of the epitome of predatory."
Mager continued to say that while he doesn't want to speak to how other people should run their businesses, he believes many people genuinely do not know the restrictions of the lot due to "inadequate signage."
The lot has two signs, one on either side of the roughly 40-spot parking area. Mager said the signs are small and easily covered if a vehicle is parking in front of them.
Lt. Lance Wills, Boone Police Department patrol commander, echoed some of Mager's concerns, but stated that the property owner and enforcement company are in compliance with the current ordinance, generally. He said there have been several complaints of residence with parking passes for the lot being booted as well as the company failing to respond within the 15 minutes required in the ordinance.
Meade said there are concerns in addressing this issue as it is related to a private lot and suggested several changes to take the responsibility in hearing complaints off of law enforcement and other town staff. She recommended requiring the property owner's contact information be made clear on signage for multi-use lots in addition to installing additional, readable signs.
Following this discussion, Town Sustainability and Special Projects Manager George Santucci presented the 2020 Greenhouse Gas Emissions Inventory & Next Steps in the Community Climate Action Planning Process. In his presentation, Santucci recognized the achievements made by the town in its sustainability efforts while offering suggestions for improvements.
Before moving in to closed session, the council appointed Harley Atkins to one of the three remaining spots on the newly founded Human Relations Commission and Hunter Clark to the Board of Adjustments, contingent upon confirmation of a Boone address.
The next Boone Town Council Meeting will take place on Wednesday, April 26 at 6 p.m.
