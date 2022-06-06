BOONE — A 2022-23 balanced budget for Boone has been recommended to the town council by Interim Town Manager Amy Davis.
The recommended budget totals $36,987,172, which is a 5.72% increase from the 2021-22 budget. The recommended budget was developed based on the priorities set by the Boone town council.
Highlights of the recommended budget include:
- Continuation of a 15% pay adjustment for all employees approved by the town council in April 2022.
- $150,000 for sustainability projects $170,000 for purchase of renewable green energy credits.
- Money for five hybrid vehicles for the Boone Police Department
- Radio upgrades for both Boone Police and Fire
- Money for three new firefighter positions funded 100% by the rural fire district
- money for one heavy rescue truck paid for by the rural fire district, budgeted in the amount of $626,267
- A water rate increase of 6% and a sewer charge increase of 3%, which is the first water and sewer rate increase since 2015-16.
The full budget message can be found www.townofboone.net/DocumentCenter/View/1693/FY-20222023-Budget-Message.
The Boone town council met on June 1 to discuss housing and non-departmental allocations for the budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year during their budget retreat.
Council member Virginia Roseman expressed her concerns with housing in Watauga County, saying that she has worked with people who live in surrounding states and travel through two counties to get to Boone for work because they are unable to find housing here.
“That's a crime. I'm sorry, all you landlords,” she said. “What you're doing to these people, you're gouging them for your own pocket lining. And this is disgusting, in my opinion.”
Currently, a housing council is in the process of forming following the recent Watauga Housing Forum to address the housing issues in Watauga County.
“I think everyone is hopeful that this could happen in 90 days,” said council member Edie Tugman. “We could easily be two years down the road, before we have a plan to even come forward with grant applications in the process.”
Based on the tentative tax plan, there will be a .08 cent tax decrease – going from .44 cents to .36 cents.
Regarding affordable housing, Roseman, in support of a .07 cent decrease, said that if the council could promise that extra penny worth of taxes to that project during that meeting, she would be in support, especially if it was beneficial to the community.
Council member Becca Nenow agreed, saying that building up resources for affordable housing is an important aspect.
“It seems like most or all people in our community are working for this. So I think it's up to us to do something as soon as possible to further that support,” Nenow said.
Council member Dalton George agreed, saying that if there was a good time to add a penny worth of taxes to a project, this would be the one.
Mayor Tim Futrelle added that he still did not agree on decreasing the tax rate by .07 cents as opposed to .08 cents.
“We cannot, in fact, control what the landlords do, that is true. But what we do control is what the tax rate is. And by lowering the tax rate as much as we can, then that is in our way, in some way, effectively, helping the affordable housing,” Futrelle said.
George pointed out that landlords are going to continue increasing rent each year despite taxes, and that an effective way of counteracting that is to start putting money towards projects that will help with affordable housing in Boone.
The town council will continue to discuss the budget during their next meeting on June 8.
During the remainder of the meeting, the council discussed non-departmental allocations for the 2022-23 budget.
Futrelle gave an update on the search for a new town manager at the beginning of the meeting. The town of Boone is hiring a town manager in house, saving them estimated costs of $25,000 through the process.
According to Futrelle, the interview process will begin next week.
“This process will look very similar as it did the last time that we hired a town manager. We're hoping that if we duplicate that, we will get the same result which was a highly qualified and capable town manager, as we did in Mr. Ward,” Futrelle said.
The Boone Town Council next meets at 9 a.m. on June 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.