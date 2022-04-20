BOONE – The Boone Town Council approved the location and a rewrite of the text for a historical marker for the Hayes-Bryan-Greene Cemetery in a 3-2 vote during its April 11 meeting.
The marker included the mention of Judge Leander Lawrence Greene, who was a North Carolina lawyer and jurist and reportedly privately supported Black disenfranchisement during the 1898 election.
The text will be rewritten to contextualize the cemetery and not focus on the people who are buried there. The council approved option B for the location of the marker, which is located east of Gladys Street and north of Charles Street, approximately 600 yards from the cemetery.
There were three propositions for the text for the marker, one of which would have entirely excluded Greene from the historical marker.
Eric Plaag, chair of the Historic Preservation Committee, said that the reason that they provided multiple text options was because there was division between the HPC about the inclusion of Greene due to his reported endorsement of disenfranchisement.
“My personal opinion is that it’s strange on a marker like this to not talk about Judge Greene at all, given that it was his land that the cemetery was on,” Plaag said at the meeting. “It was his efforts to maintain and promote the cemetery that preserved that cemetery over time.”
Council member Becca Nenow said that she did not like the way that the text was written. For the other two people included on the sign, it was mentioned that Ransom Hayes donated 25 acres of land for the Watauga County seat, and that William Lewis Bryan was the first mayor of Boone.
Nenow said that she didn’t think it was right to include that Green reportedly endorsed black disenfranchisement because that wasn’t necessarily backed information. Nenow said that her perspective on the situation would simply include Greene’s position as a lawyer and jurist.
Council member Virginia Roseman suggested a rewrite to the sign because of concerns with the wording. The proposed text read “Judge Leander Lawrence Greene (1845-1898), who later acquired the Ransom Hayes residence, was an important North Carolina lawyer and jurist who reportedly privately endorsed Black disenfranchisement in the contentious 1898 election.”
The rest of the sign mentioned the accomplishments of Hayes and Bryan, and Roseman shared concern that the phrasing of Greene’s section could seem like it was written in a positive light. Roseman also mentioned that the HPC is looking into putting QR codes on these historical markers so that people can find more in depth information.
Town Attorney Allison Meade pointed out that by mentioning that Greene supported black disenfranchisement “grammatically, it makes judgments equally about these other two and I don’t know if those are all true.”
“One of the problems is that we haven’t addressed all of the possibilities with the other people on the sign,” Plaag said in response to Meade’s point. “As an example, Mayor Bryan was also a lieutenant in the Confederate Home Guard.”
This information was included in the report, but not on the historical marker.
Council member Dalton George said that the QR codes could be a potential fix to this situation. “I think the problem that we’re running into is that it’s impossible to display who exactly a person was on a sign,” he said.
Jessica Mitchell, special projects manager for the town of Boone, said that the QR codes are something that they are looking into, but have no concrete plans for at this time.
Mayor Tim Futrelle mentioned that they need to ask the Junaluska Community about their thoughts and input on the marker.
“We absolutely want to honor that community, their history, what they have done,” he said. “I feel there’s an absence of that. And that’s part of the issue.”
The council also discussed a possible reduction in the list price of 1500 Blowing Rock Road, the current location of the Boone Police Department. The town is in the process of building a new Boone municipal services complex at the Bolick property, which the town purchased in March of 2016. When the municipal services complex is complete, the police station would be moved there.
James Milner is the owner and president of Appalachian Commercial Real Estate and is the current listing agent for the property at 1500 Blowing Rock Road. Milner gave the council an update from November 2020 when there was an offer on the property.
During that time, the council decided not to move forward with that offer and instead got an appraisal on the property, according to Milner. The appraisal, which took place on Jan. 21, 2021, said that the final value opinion of the property was $3,300,000.
The appraisal took the land value into consideration, as well as the site characteristics.
“My recommendation is $4 million or below and that, again, will better align with the market,” Milner said.
Past offers of $2.8 million and $3 million suggest that the property is not worth $4.5 million, according to Milner.
Council member Todd Carter said “I’m not interested in selling this property for student housing.” Three comparable sales were developed into student housing.
In response, Roseman said that they legally did not have the right to tell the buyer what they could do with the property, as long as they were meeting all of the legal requirements.
“Regardless of where a property is, a developer is going to develop based on what they have to pay for the land,” Milner said. “(The developer is) going to develop it to get the highest return possible on that land.”
Also during the town council meeting, David Jackson was recognized and awarded the Main Street Champion Recognition. Jackson was given this award for his dedicated support and efforts in the revitalization of downtown Boone, according to the town council.
