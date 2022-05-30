BOONE — The Boone town council discussed further action regarding the Watauga Housing Forum, which took place throughout March and April, during their May 25 meeting.
The Watauga Housing Forum featured four different sessions which addressed safety, affordability, accessibility and potential solutions.
Jessica Mitchell, special projects planner for the town of Boone, presented the council with updated information and data on housing in Watauga County.
Council member Todd Carter noted that the next steps for the Watauga Housing Forum will be the formation of the Watauga Housing Council. The first meeting will be at 6 p.m. on June 13 at Watauga High School. Carter said that they will break into groups to begin working toward potential solutions to the housing issues across the county.
“It’s easy to be frustrated and there is a lot more work to do. I don’t think we’ve solved it and deserve a pat on the back,” council member Dalton George said.
He also noted that he understands these frustrations from personal experience renting in Boone, but the town council is actively working to improve the situation.
During the meeting, the council also gave an update regarding COVID-19 protocol. Council member Virginia Roseman said that cases in Watauga County are starting to spring back up.
“If something was to happen, we can bring it to you as quickly as possible and we can respond as quickly as possible because you're entrusting us to take care of you, and our job is to do that,” Roseman said.
Roseman said that if the hospital becomes overwhelmed, a rise in cases occurs, or if anything else needs their attention, the council will reconvene and take care of the community.
“Any choices we make as a council we’re doing with only the best love and respect for our community. So we just want to keep this out there and to hear from you when you need us,” Roseman said.
Jennifer Greene, health director of AppHealthCare, provided information regarding COVID-19 as it relates to Watauga County. Greene noted that January 2022 had the highest number of cases in the area, and since then there has been a downward trend.
Greene said that while there is an uptick in cases currently, it is still lower than it has been in the past and it will continue to be monitored.
K9 Simba of the Boone Police Department was recognized and honored at the town council meeting for his years of service.
Post retirement, Simba will be spending his time with his former handler, Petey Hausley, and his family.
Also during the meeting, outside agencies who are requesting funding for the 2022-23 year presented their requests to the council.
Some of the agencies included Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture, FARM Cafe, Hospitality House, Hunger and Health Coalition, OASIS and WAMY Community Action, Inc.
The council proclaimed June 6-12 as Resilient and Thriving Communities Week in the town of Boone during the meeting at the request of Robyn Seamon of the WCCI.
“I just want to say how lucky and fortunate we are as a community to have such a forward thinking and difficult, necessary and life changing organization and initiatives and hard work in our community,” said council member Todd Carter in regards to the WCCI.
Carter added that after attending the first WCCI conference, it changed his life and made him a better person and better community member.
Mayor Tim Futrelle was also thankful for the work they do.
“The mission for the Watauga Compassionate Community Initiative is to promote health and resiliency in our community… and if we've ever needed more of it, I don't know," Futrelle said.
The town of Boone will hold its budget retreat on June 1.
