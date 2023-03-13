BOONE — Community members rallied behind Recess Skate and Snow Co-Owner JP Pardy in his successful effort to secure funding for the expansion of the Boone Greenway Skatepark.
After calling the Boone Town Council meeting into session on March 8, Mayor Tim Futrelle and council members heard several public comments supporting the skatepark’s expansion.
Nathan Godwin spoke first and said he has lobbied for the legalization of skateboarding in the town and has been an active supporter of the dedicated space for the park since 2016. Godwin said “dedication can foster community,” and the skatepark exemplifies this sentiment as up to 40 skateboarders practice and cheer others on at any given day.
A mother of a skateboarder thanked the council for supporting the first phase of the skatepark and urged them to continue their support to allow more children to find their creativity and individuality through the sport.
Ashely Galleher, founder of Zionville Ramp Company, said she is committed to providing a way for children to get involved in skateboarding safely and has seen many get excited about the community’s embrace of the sport. She said that as many children and teenagers start to seek out skateboarding on their own, having a park is a great way to keep skaters off public property and in a safe environment.
Ken Conley, who has skateboarded for 45 years, still enjoys skateboarding at 65 years old and said he would “love to see (the council) invest in expanding the local park” as it provides a decent workout and fun activity. He said when the small park gets overcrowded — which occurs when public schools are out of session — it becomes difficult to use the space effectively.
Conley said skateboarding is a destination sport and he has chosen most of his vacation spots due to their proximity to skateparks.
Following public comment, Pardy came before the council to request funding for phase two of the Boone Greenway Skateboard, which includes the addition of another ramp, a covered area and a skate bowl.
With phase one beginning in 2017 and construction finalizing in November of 2021, Pardy and other supporters funded the $157,500 project with $25,000 from the town budget, $5,000 from the Tony Hawk Foundation, $55,000 from community donations and $72,500 from the NC Parks and Recreation Grant.
Pardy said the existing Boone Greenway Skatepark allows people of all ethnicities, ages, genders and incomes to congregate to express themselves through skateboarding. He said the sport promotes healthy and affordable recreation while providing an outlet for at-risk youth.
The 4,000-square-foot phase two of the project is estimated to cost $270,000. To cover this cost, Pardy requested $70,000 from the TDA budget and $25,000 from the town budget, which — added to the $40,000 of community donations — will cover half of the project cost. If awarded, the NC Parks and Recreation grant would match these funds.
In support of the skatepark’s expansion, Boone Police Chief Andy LeBeau said there had been no reported issues at the park and he believes the designated location has kept skaters off of private property. As a former skateboarder, LeBeau said he would love to see the park grow.
Futrelle said the council supporting the skatepark’s expansion would be an investment in the community, with council member Dalton George echoing his statement, saying the skating community is so well organized and deserves recognition.
The council members discussed available funds, especially with prior commitments made to support much-needed advancements of the Horn in the West property.
Council member Todd Carter said it is not a matter of “one or the other” and that the skating community had “done all their work” to receive funding.
Carter then made a motion to approve the funding requests for phase two of the Boone Greenway Skatepark Project, contingent upon the grant approval from NC Parks and Recreation. The motion was approved by the council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.