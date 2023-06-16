Current Boone Logo.png

BOONE — The Boone Town Council voted to approve the first consideration of the recommended 2023/2024 full-year budget at their Tuesday, June 14, meeting.

The proposed budget passed its first reading in approving the consent agenda following a public hearing. During the public hearing, Council Member Todd Carter read a letter submitted by Boone Area Chamber of Commerce President David Jackson.

