BOONE — The Boone Town Council proclaimed November as Native American Heritage Month and voted on a change in town staff bonuses at their Nov. 9 meeting.
During the beginning of the meeting, Jennifer Schroeder Tyson, president of nonprofit Harmony Lanes, shared plans regarding efforts to make Boone a safer town for pedestrians and cyclists through the Cross Boone Connector.
The preferred alignment connects the Greenway to River Street with sidewalks, bike lanes and safe crossing avenues. Tyson said progress has been made since the 2004 feasibility study, but intermittent bike lanes, sidewalk gaps, signal time conflict and other issues have left the corridor underutilized due to a lack of safety.
Tyson said the organization recommends a multi-use path to increase town-wide connectivity, reduce vehicle emissions, improve public health, increase accessibility and reduce traffic.
Following Tyson’s presentation, David Jackson, President of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce, presented details regarding the Chamber’s adoption of the Watauga County Economic Development Association.
Jackson said that though it is the Boone Chamber that will house the program, he wants to maintain and improve the involvement of town municipalities in the county. He said that the program will focus on outdoor economy, arts and culture, business and entrepreneur support and housing with representation from across the county.
Mayor Tim Futrelle previously severed as town of Boone representation when the program was housed through the county and said he is interested in continuing to do so following the transition.
Kellie Reed Ashcraft, organizer and facilitator of the Watauga Housing Council, then shared results from the two-phase forum with the council.
“We were fortunate to have hundreds of community members participate in the Watauga Housing Forum during the spring,” Ashcraft said. “The primary goal of the forum was achieved, which was to increase awareness and knowledge of all of our community regarding the depth and breadth of housing issues in the community, and briefly highlight the range of potential housing solutions.”
Ashcraft said that the Watauga Housing Council is the second phase of the community housing efforts and participants worked to identify priorities and action steps in addition to applying for grants and conducting surveys.
Ashcraft said moving forward, the Watauga Housing Council would like to be involved in the development of the Comprehensive Community Plan and facilitate development of a Comprehensive Long-term Housing Plan with the County Commissioners town council and other municipalities.
Following the requested appearances, Mayor Tim Futrelle read proclamations recognizing November as Lung Caner Awareness Month and National Native American Heritage Month and Nov. 26 as Small Business Saturday.
The council then heard recommendations from Boone Historic Preservation Commission and accepted Eric Plaag’s application for Chair and Bettie Bond’s application for Vice-Chair. They then approved the Certified Local Government Application for Boone and Boone Historic Preservation Commission.
Jane Shook from the Department of Planning and Inspection requested a text amendment regarding single and two-family nonconformities.
In the submitted request, Shook states that in “January 2014 the UDO revised to limit the construction residential uses in commercial districts so that commercial businesses were not penalized in terms of setbacks, landscape buffers and height restrictions, when locating in an appropriate business district.”
The “unintended consequence” of this revision is that when a single-family dwellings are rezoned, they can no longer be changes back to residential use, Shook said. Shook said the department suggests an exception for existing single-family and two-family dwellings to counteract this previous impact.
The council supported this revision and Shook said it will be sent to public hearing.
Town Manager Amy Davis requested approval in changing town staff Christmas bonuses to a longevity pay structure as the town has been “having difficulty with recruitment and retention.”
The recommended structure would be a $100 bonus for part-time employees and $200 for full-time employees who have been working with the town for less than two years. All other employees would received bonuses based on salary percentages with two to five years being 0.75%, five to 10 years being 1%, 10 to 15 years being one-and-a-half percent, 15 to 20 years being 2%, 20 to 25 years being 3% and 25 years or more being 4%.
The council approved this change, accepting the addition of $155,016 needed to so.
The council then appointed Kendra Sink to the DBDA, Dana Bango to the Human Relations Commission and Lenny Cotton and Tera Brossa to the Tourism Development Authority.
Past Meetings
During a past meeting of the Boone Town Council heard from Jim Hamilton of the Watauga County Cooperative Extension. Hamilton came before the board to talk about the “Kill and Chill” meat processing plant and what was needed from the town.
First, Hamilton ask Bob Shipley of Shipley Farms Beef to talk to the council. He talked about how the facility would support local farmers from having to drive upward of two hours to process and also support local farmers farm cattle.
Hamilton came before the board to request infrastructure support to include water and sewer taps, which the public works director said was possible. Hamilton confirmed that the facility would need a wastewater pump, grease station and grinder pump and significant water from the town.
Hamilton also confirmed he has had conversations about the possibility of a solar array on the facility.
At the last October meeting, the council approved proclamation for constitution week and domestic violence awareness month. They also approved a road closure for the holiday parade to take place on Dec. 10 from 1:30 to 4 p.m.
The town also approved a Conditional District Zoning Map Amendmentfor the Portofino Hotel and stated that the Conditional District Zoning Map Amendment for Yates Family Properties had been withdrawn by the applicant. At its September meeting, the Planning Commission that the proposed amendment to the town’s zoning map is not consistent with the town’s comprehensive plan.
Yates Family Properties LLC requested a Conditional District Zoning Map Amendment to rezone property located at the end of Chase Hill Drive from R3 MultiFamily Residential to R1 Single Family Residential with a site-specific plan for a major architecturally integrated subdivision of 14 single-family lots.
Multiple Chase Hill Drive community members had spoken about flooding that occurred in the proposed area for the rezoning during the public hearing that took place before the commission met. Most if not all were against the proposed amendment and development proposal.
The second motion — made by vice chair Eric Plaag — to deny the amendment was as follows: “he proposed amendment to the town zoning map and believes denial is reasonable and in the public interest because the proposed development is likely to exacerbate flooding conditions in this area, endanger the safety and well-being of residents upstream from this project, endanger the safety and wellbeing of residents of the proposed project, and create environmental conditions that could be destructive to the adjacent tributary of the East Fork of the New River, which is not only a dedicated trout stream but is also a source for the Town of Boone’s drinking water. Furthermore, completion of this project is likely to increase costs for Boone taxpayers as a result of flooding-related emergency services and is generally not in keeping with the stated goals in the Comprehensive Plan.”
During the town manager update at the October meeting, Amy Davis said that earned the Ricky L. Miller Water Treatment Plant — North Carolina Area Wide Optimization “Gold Star” Award. The North Carolina Division of Water Resources has honored 66 water treatment plants for surpassing federal and state drinking water standards in 2021. The division’s Public Water Supply Section awarded the facilities the prestigious N.C. Area Wide Optimization Award, which is part of a state effort to enhance the performance of existing surface water treatment facilities.
The next scheduled meeting for the Boone Town Council is set for Nov. 23 at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.