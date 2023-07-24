Town of Boone sustainability office logo

The Town of Boone’s sustainability office oversees projects, programs and policies related to sustainability in the community.

 File photo

BOONE — Town of Boone staff will host the second public input session for the Community Climate Action Plan on July 27 at 5:30 p.m. at Council Chambers located at 1500 Blowing Rock Road.

The second session will follow a similar setup as the first, which was on June 26. During the meeting, Sustainability and Special Projects Manager George Santucci will share and explain the Greenhouse Gas Emissions Inventory before asking for input and opening a dialogue of actions the municipality and community members can take to better the environment's health.

  

