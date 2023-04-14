BOONE — In honor of Earth Day, which is on April 22, the town of Boone will be hosting a variety of events on Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22.
“Earth Third Friday,” instead of the previous “Earth First Friday” held in Downtown Boone every April, will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 21. The public is invited to the Jones House lawn to learn more about how Boone prioritizes programs that promote sustainability, tree preservation, alternative energy, water conservation, local food systems and climate awareness. Guests can enjoy live music, free giveaways, food samples, interactive demonstrations and more. For more information, visit the Jones House website at www.joneshouse.org.
Beginning Saturday morning, April 22, at 8:30 a.m., the town of Boone Public Works Department is hosting the biannual “Boone Clean Up Day." All residents are invited to the Public Works Department, located at 321 East King Street, between 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to be assigned a location to clean inside the town limits. Cleaning supplies (like gloves and bags) will be provided. At Friday’s events, the town will also provide resources for this clean-up event.
Additionally, all residents are invited and encouraged to participate in the town-wide clean-up by volunteering to clean around their property. Town residents will also receive an additional free curbside pickup of collected debris (i.e. household junk/bulk items, yard debris or brush). For more information, visit the Town of Boone website at www.townofboone.net.
Beginning at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country, the town of Boone is hosting its first-ever “Boone Earth Film Fest," which is a film festival dedicated to helping educate and encourage the residents of the High Country to take action against climate change.
The creators of these films are local, from North Carolina or from across the nation. From 3 to 5 p.m., shorter films will be shown. A panel discussion with local filmmakers will be held from 5 to 6 p.m., and feature-length films will be shown from 7 to 9 p.m.
The Boone Earth Film Fest is free admission, with a suggested donation of $10, with all proceeds being donated to local non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that truly show a drive to help the Earth. For more information on the Boone Earth Film Fest and to reserve your ticket, visit www.apptheatre.org/events-and-tickets/boone-earth-film-fest.
For more information on all events, contact Town Hall at (828) 268-6200.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
