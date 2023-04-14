BOONE — In honor of Earth Day, which is on April 22, the town of Boone will be hosting a variety of events on Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22. 

“Earth Third Friday,” instead of the previous “Earth First Friday” held in Downtown Boone every April, will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 21. The public is invited to the Jones House lawn to learn more about how Boone prioritizes  programs that promote sustainability, tree preservation, alternative energy, water conservation, local food systems and climate awareness. Guests can enjoy live music, free giveaways, food samples, interactive demonstrations and more. For more information, visit the Jones House website at www.joneshouse.org.

