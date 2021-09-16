BOONE — The Boone Sunrise Rotary Club cleaned up a portion of the New River in Boone on Saturday, Sept. 11.
After observing a moment of silence to remember the victims of 9/11, 18 Rotarians waded through the banks of the river to collect debris under the leadership of rotary club service projects chair Lynne Mason.
The Boone Sunrise Rotary Club stated in a press release that it is proud to maintain its Adopt-A-Stream within the headwaters of the New River — one of the oldest rivers in North America.
The club plans at least two river clean-up days each year. If a community member or an organization is interested in assisting the Boone Sunrise Rotary Club with this, or any other service project, they can email Lynne Mason at lynn@lostprovince.com for more details.
