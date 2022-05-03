BOONE — The Boone Sunrise Rotary Club has sent an initial donation of $5,000 to its partner Warsaw Wilanow Rotary Club in Warsaw, Poland, to help with humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people.
The Sunrise Rotary Club was able to raise the money through donations that have come from both members of Rotary and members of the community at large.
Nick Friedman is a longtime member of the Boone Sunrise Rotary and one of the fundraiser organizers. He is also from a family of European World War II refugees who were initially turned away from the United States in 1938, but were fortunate to find refugee status in South America before finally coming to America in 1952.
"My family has lived through this same type of crisis before," Friedman said. "I could not stand by and do something to help the refugees and this has been a team effort by our club."
Friedman said the goal was to address immediate needs of refugees. He said the money the Boone Sunrise Rotary Club has raised will fund medical supplies and other emergency supplies needed for refugees and those in Ukraine.
"Our goal was to supply immediate needs and immediate help and we were wonderfully fortunate to find a club and also that felt the same way," Friedman said.
The supplies the money was able to help purchase were being sent to Lviv, Ukraine, which is less than 50 miles from the border with Poland. Friedman said the Rotary clubs would send buses with the supplies and then pick up refugees to bring them safely out of Ukraine.
"I'm touched by the fact that so many people share the desire to help," Friedman said. "A wonderful feeling that so many people appreciate the life-threatening danger that these people are in. So many people appreciate the fact that if we don't help by sending supplies, immediately, more people are going to die than is necessary from just the nature of war."
Friedman said that he expects the club will raise more than $10,000 for the Wilanow Rotary Club. More information on the Boone Sunrise Rotary Club can be found at boonerotary.org/.
