The Warsaw club hosted a charity ball featuring the Ukrainian dance troupe to raise money for their Cultural Preservation & Education focus area. The funds raised by Boone Sunrise last year also went to support that focus area.
BOONE — During the month of March, the Boone Sunrise Rotary Club will once again raise funds to assist the Rotary Club of Warsaw Wilanow in Poland with its efforts to provide humanitarian aid to those impacted by the Russian invasion and war in Ukraine.
The war has entered its second year and is the largest war in Europe since World War II. To date, over 400,000 Ukrainians have died and more than 10 million have been displaced. In Poland alone, there are 1.5 million refugees, 80% of whom are women and children, according to the Boone Sunrise Rotary Club.
A small club of about 20 members, the Rotary Club of Warsaw Wilanow has funneled donations from 103 partner organizations all across the world into 14 projects that fall into three categories: Refugee Support in Poland, Cultural Preservation and Education, and Relief Supplies into Ukraine.
In its initial fundraising effort during the spring of 2022, the Boone Sunrise Rotary Club raised $8,650 from its members and the wider community. Those funds were instrumental in giving children and families access to safe educational and cultural activities despite the ravages of war, according to the organization.
Other projects funded by the more than $500,000 donated to and managed by the Rotary Club of Warsaw Wilanow include the following:
A surgical microscope sent to a hospital in Odessa, one of three such instruments now in Ukraine, where 800 hospitals have been damaged or destroyed
More than $500,000 worth of medical supplies and bandages sent to Lviv for distribution throughout Ukraine
A cardio monitor donated to Nieklanski Warsaw Children's Hospital,
A brain scanner sent to a Ukrainian hospital for diagnosing head wounds suffered by Ukrainian soldiers
More than 500 medical/hygiene kits for female Ukrainian refugees entering Poland
Food and supplies for the American School in Warsaw, which packages them into boxes for individuals in Ukraine
Accommodations, food, and heat for refugee families in Poland
A generator sent to a Ukrainian convent that is sheltering displaced citizens
“Our club was so impressed with the impact the Wilanow Club has made in the lives of refugees and others affected by the war, we were immediately inspired to launch another fundraising effort to support their work,” said Caroline Poteat, Boone Sunrise Rotary Fundraising Chair. “The Wilanow Club has raised more than $500,000 over the last year, and they made it clear to us that every little bit helps and that the needs are never-ending.”
Donations to support this effort can be sent to Boone Sunrise Rotary Club, PO Box 2084, Boone, NC, 28607 through March 31. For more information, contact Caroline Poteat at caroline@blueridgeconservancy.org.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.