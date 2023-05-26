Boone Sunrise Rotary Club Spring Grants
Brian Irving, Boone Sunrise Rotary President; Rebecca Moore, Women's Fund of the Blue Ridge volunteer; Sarah Freer, WAMY Community Action Family Development Director; Nathan Godwin, Boone Sunrise Rotary member and Watauga County Habitat for Humanity Director of Development; Alex Hooker, Watauga County Habitat for Humanity Executive Director; and Caroline Poteat, Boone Sunrise Rotary Grants Committee Chair posed for a photo following the grant presentation. 
 Photo submitted

BOONE — The Boone Sunrise Rotary Club awarded six local organizations $7,000 for their spring grant cycle, bringing the amount distributed this fiscal year to $15,000.

Through several fundraising opportunities, including the annual fruit sale and Jazz Fest, the Boone Sunrise Rotary Club can fulfill their mission of giving back to the community.

During this grant cycle, the following organizations were awarded funds for current and upcoming projects:

  • Kelle's Crib - A Bed and A Book program
  • Watauga County Habitat for Humanity - Construction of home for the Winebarger Family
  • WAMY - SOS program for summer camp scholarships
  • Women's Fund of the Blue Ridge - Support.Periods project
  • Boy Scouts of America Old Hickory Council - camp scholarships for Watauga County scouts
  • Frontline to Farm - Beginning farmer training for veterans 

