BOONE — Throughout July and August, the North Carolina Utilities Commission held six hearing to receive public witness testimony on Duke’s proposed carbon plan, which Boone’s Town Council recommends several amendments to.
George Santucci, Boone’s sustainability and special projects manager, submitted an action request that was discussed at a previous Boone Town Council Meeting. Santucci requested the council approve a joint comment letter concerning North Carolina’s Carbon Plan.
Duke Energy submitted the Carolinas Carbon Plan for the North Carolina Utilities Commission’s review no later than Dec. 21. The Carolina Carbon Plan is Duke Energy’s 2022 Integrated Resources Plan which is reviewed and approved by the NCUC every two years and communicates strategies for providing reliable electricity at the lowest cost over a 15-year period.
Though aspects of the Carolinas Carbon Plan align with Boone’s climate action goals, the joint letter recommends a greater focus on efficiency and demand-side management, low-cost renewable energy, accessibility and reduction of carbon emissions. The letter specifically focuses on reducing carbon emissions from 2005 levels by 70% before the 2030 deadline.
Santucci’s request stated that the process gave Boone the opportunity to “once again join with other North Carolina communities to share our climate action goals and communicate how the Carolinas Carbon Plan can best support them.” The request states that commenting on the plan allows the council to “advocate for bringing more renewable energy to our electricity grid” and “highlight the need for more support with local, affordable energy efficiency programming and expanded electric vehicle infrastructure.”
In the meeting, Boone joined Chapel Hill, Chatham County, Greensboro, Hillsborough, Matthews, Raleigh, Wake Forest and Wilmington in supporting Duke Energy’s proposed carbon plan. The plan prioritized reducing 2005 carbon emissions by 70% by 2030, energy efficiency and demand-side management programs, low-cost renewable energy and ongoing monitoring of the plan and its impact.
Boone’s specific environmental goals include maintaining climate neutrality in municipal operations, transitioning municipal operations to 100% clean renewable energy by 2040 and transitioning the entire town of Boone to 100% clean renewable energy by 2050.
Boone achieved carbon neutrality for all municipal operations in February, reaching its goal eight years ahead of schedule.
George said that Boone was the first North Carolina municipality to reach 100% carbon neutrality. He said other towns and cities have began looking to “what a little town in western North Carolina is doing related to sustainability” and he said he hopes other people adopt similar measures.
“Boone kind of stands out as one of the leaders. We went from kind of following best practices to being so far ahead that there weren’t really best practices in place for us to follow anymore, which is a good place to be,” Dalton George, Boone Town Council member, said. “We are in a really unique position as far as being able to utilize a lot of that green energy options that pushed municipal operations to be carbon neutral. I think, ultimately what it is, is putting money where your mouth is. If you’re a town that says you prioritize sustainability... everybody can say they’re sustainable, but you’ve got to get the ball rolling first.”
