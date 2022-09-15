Town of Boone sustainability office logo

The Town of Boone’s sustainability office oversees projects, programs and policies related to sustainability in the community.

 File photo

BOONE — Throughout July and August, the North Carolina Utilities Commission held six hearing to receive public witness testimony on Duke’s proposed carbon plan, which Boone’s Town Council recommends several amendments to.

George Santucci, Boone’s sustainability and special projects manager, submitted an action request that was discussed at a previous Boone Town Council Meeting. Santucci requested the council approve a joint comment letter concerning North Carolina’s Carbon Plan.

