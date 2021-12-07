BOONE — Now in its sixth season, Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market returned for the 2021-2022 season on Dec. 4 to offer delicious healthy, fresh local foods and products all winter long.
The Winter Farmers’ Market, located at Watauga Agricultural Conference Center, hosted 28 vendors Saturday and will continue to host more special events and weekly kids’ activities through March.
"Compared with last year, we are really pleased with the turnout," Farmers' Market manager Rachel Kinard said.
COVID-19 precautions are in line with the town of Boone’s guidelines. This year customers can move through the building however they wish, however masks are still required inside and masks and hand sanitizer will be available at the manager’s booth when customers first walk in.
Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market offers the Double Up Food Bucks program for customers with SNAP benefits so that more people have the opportunity to afford local food. Over the last year, more than 267 families have doubled over $40,000 to purchase healthy, local food at Boone’s farmers’ markets.
This story was updated on Dec. 6 at 9:53 a.m. to reflect the location of the market.
