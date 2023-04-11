BOONE — The Boone Police Department is warning the community about a scam involving Bitcoin ATMs.
According to Boone Police Officer Kat Eller, a community member received a call from a person claiming to be “Andy Le Beau from the Federal Trade Commission,” as part of the scam. Eller said the community member went to a bitcoin ATM and was scammed out of thousands of dollars. Another community member was also scammed out of thousands of dollars with another scam involving the bitcoin ATMs.
The premise behind the scans is tricking people into thinking their accounts were seized and that to access their money, they had to get their money out and use one of those machines. Once they deposit that money, it’s most likely gone.
“We’re asking people to never give their account information over the phone to confirm that it’s a legitimate business,” Eller said. “If someone calls, whether it be from the Federal Trade Commission, whether it be from the IRS or claiming to be from your bank, before you do anything, hang up and either go to your direct bank or call the police department to get a confirmation that this is indeed a legitimate request.”
Eller said the scam seems to target elderly community members.
Eller said a lot of the scams are coming from overseas, which can make it hard to investigate.
“Never give out any account information over the phone and always verify any call for money,” Eller said.
The Boone Police Department can be reached at (828) 268-6900.
