BOONE — The Boone Police Department is warning the community about a scam involving Bitcoin ATMs.

According to Boone Police Officer Kat Eller, a community member received a call from a person claiming to be “Andy Le Beau from the Federal Trade Commission,” as part of the scam. Eller said the community member went to a bitcoin ATM and was scammed out of thousands of dollars. Another community member was also scammed out of thousands of dollars with another scam involving the bitcoin ATMs.

