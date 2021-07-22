BOONE — The Boone Police Department has been receiving reports from citizens of individuals soliciting donations from the public to support the Boone Fire Department.
The Boone Fire Department, along with other town departments, do not seek or solicit donations to provide service for the community. The Boone Fire Department, like all town departments, are supported by tax dollars and do not conduct these types of fund raising efforts, police stated.
If a community member receives a call, mailing or email requesting donations for any Town of Boone Departments, Boone Police states that they should not give out any type of personal or sensitive information like credit/debit card numbers or bank information.
