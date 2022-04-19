High Country Crime Stoppers and Boone Police seek the public’s assistance in locating Jeremy Arlee Scism — a 33-year-old white male who is 6’0”, 200 lbs. and has blue eyes and brown hair, according to Boone PD.
Scism is a fugitive from justice and has an outstanding warrant for arrest inJohnson County, Tennessee, according to Boone Police. Jeremy Scism has lived in Boone, Watauga County, Caldwell County and Ashe County. If a community member sees or know where he may be located, contact the Boone Police Department.
The Boone Police Department is asking that anyone with information regarding this individual’s location to call Crime Stoppers at (828) 268-6959 / 828-737-0125 or the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900. You may also submit a Crime Stoppers Tip via www.tipsubmit.com/webtips.aspx?AgencyID=1251.
All information will be kept confidential. High Country Crime Stoppers pays rewards for information, which leads to arrests; recovery of stolen property; seizure of drugs and the location of wanted persons.
