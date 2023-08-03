According to the Boone Police Department, on Friday, July 21, at 5:37 p.m., three white males were allegedly involved with the larceny of a plastic “A” frame display sign in front of Appalachian Theatre, located at 559 West King Street.
The three alleged suspects in a sign larceny, according to Boone PD.
Photo courtesy Boone Police Department
A suspect allegedly took a sign in front of the Appalachian Theatre.
Photo courtesy Boone Police Department
The alleged suspects.
Photo courtesy Boone Police Department
According to the Boone Police Department, on Friday, July 21, at 5:37 p.m., three white males were allegedly involved with the larceny of a plastic “A” frame display sign in front of Appalachian Theatre, located at 559 West King Street.
BOONE — The Boone Police Department is seeking to identify suspects involved in an alleged larceny of a sign in front of the Appalachian Theatre.
According to the Boone Police Department, on Friday, July 21, at 5:37 p.m., three white males were allegedly involved with the larceny of a plastic “A” frame display sign in front of Appalachian Theatre, located at 559 West King Street.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.