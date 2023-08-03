BOONE — The Boone Police Department is seeking to identify suspects involved in an alleged larceny of a sign in front of the Appalachian Theatre. 

According to the Boone Police Department, on Friday, July 21, at 5:37 p.m., three white males were allegedly involved with the larceny of a plastic “A” frame display sign in front of Appalachian Theatre, located at 559 West King Street.

  

