Mast Store 2.jpg

One of the suspect in the alleged Mast General Store shoplifting incident. 

 Photo courtesy Boone Police

BOONE — The Boone Police Department is seeking the public's help identifying two persons of interest in an alleged shoplifting incident at Mast General Store. 

According to the Boone Police Department, two white males entered the Mast General Store located at 630 W. King Street on Feb. 21 at 5:29 p.m. and allegedly stole multiple items.

Mast Store 3.jpg

The second suspect in the alleged Mast General Store shoplifting incident. 

