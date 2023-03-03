BOONE — The Boone Police Department is seeking the public's help identifying two persons of interest in an alleged shoplifting incident at Mast General Store.
According to the Boone Police Department, two white males entered the Mast General Store located at 630 W. King Street on Feb. 21 at 5:29 p.m. and allegedly stole multiple items.
While in the store, both males selected items and eventually left the business without paying for the merchandise. One of the males, wearing a navy T-shirt and khaki shorts, allegedely stole an Eno brand hammock and Groove belt from a merchandise display. He was observed walking to a far corner of the sales floor where he allegedly concealed those two items in his pockets. He then selected a Patagonia brand trucker hat, removed the price tags, and allegedly placed the hat on his head.
The second male, wearing a black Appalachian State sweatshirt and gray sweatpants, allegedly stole a black Carhartt brand beanie from the display and placed it on his head. Both males exited the business wearing the stolen headwear while also allegedly concealing the other items.
