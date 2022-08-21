BOONE — Boone Police and High Country Crime Stoppers are seeking the public's help to identify suspects and witnesses after a shooting early Sunday morning in downtown Boone.

On Sunday, Aug. 21, at approximately 1:15 a.m., Boone Police — and members of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and Appalachian State University Police Department — responded to reports of shots fired in the 700 Block of West King Street. Witnesses observed a verbal altercation between the occupants of an older model black Chevy truck and pedestrians in the area of 600 and 700 Block of West King Street, which precipitated the shooting, according to a Boone Police and High County Crime Stoppers press release. The occupants of the truck left the area in the vehicle, and the pedestrians began running away.

qrCode.png

Community members can scan the QR code above to text a tip to High Country Crime Stoppers. 

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.