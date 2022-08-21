The individual who was seen shooting the weapon is described as a Black male, appearing to be in his early to mid-20’s, facial hair, white t-shirt, black athletic pants, white shoes and a light brown baseball hat.
The second individual observed on surveillance footage running towards the truck that was fired upon, was described as a Black male, appearing to be in his early to mid-20’s, wearing a black T-shirt, black jeans and tan shoes, according to Boone Police.
BOONE — Boone Police and High Country Crime Stoppers are seeking the public's help to identify suspects and witnesses after a shooting early Sunday morning in downtown Boone.
On Sunday, Aug. 21, at approximately 1:15 a.m., Boone Police — and members of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and Appalachian State University Police Department — responded to reports of shots fired in the 700 Block of West King Street. Witnesses observed a verbal altercation between the occupants of an older model black Chevy truck and pedestrians in the area of 600 and 700 Block of West King Street, which precipitated the shooting, according to a Boone Police and High County Crime Stoppers press release. The occupants of the truck left the area in the vehicle, and the pedestrians began running away.
Responding officers located the truck and the occupants. The vehicle sustained multiple bullet holes, but no one in the vehicle sustained injuries. There was also damage incurred to two downtown businesses, according to the release.
The pedestrians involved in the verbal altercation with the vehicle's occupants were not present upon the arrival of law enforcement. Two males were reportedly seen running toward the truck when shots were fired, and the other males and a female were seen on surveillance footage in the vicinity of the altercation and shooting, according to Boone Police.
The individual who was seen shooting the weapon is described as a Black male, appearing to be in his early to mid-20s, with facial hair, white T-shirt, black athletic pants, white shoes and a light brown baseball hat. The other persons shown in the images are individuals that we would like to speak with to learn more about what happened. The second individual observed on surveillance footage running towards the truck that was fired upon, was described as a Black male, appearing to be in his early to mid-20s, wearing a black T-shirt, black jeans and tan shoes, according to Boone Police.
Two other males and one female may have also been involved in the initial altercation and witnesses to the incident.
The Boone Police Department is asking that anyone who was witness to this incident or has knowledge of the identity of any of the individuals on surveillance footage, regarding the Discharging of a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle, and Assault with a deadly weapon or any other crimes, is asked to call Crime Stoppers / Boone Police Department at (828) 268-6900. Community members may also submit a Crime Stoppers Tip at cityprotect.com/agency/f834e5ed-493f-4118-a5dc-03d5d7347b22.
All information will be kept confidential.
High Country Crime Stoppers pays rewards for information, which leads to arrests; recovery of stolen property; seizure of drugs and the location of wanted persons.
High Country Crime Stoppers is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization operated by a volunteer community board of directors serving Avery and Watauga Counties. High Country Crime Stoppers encourages the reporting of information or leads which can assist law enforcement with solving crimes. Its goal is to help in the fight against crime, but it is not part of the local police departments or sheriff's offices. Each County has a law enforcement coordinator who participates as an advisor to the board but is a non-voting member. The citizen's board is responsible for operations of the program, fund raising, public relations, and approval of rewards.
