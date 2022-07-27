BOONE — High Country Crime Stoppers and Boone Police is seeking the public's assisting in identifying the subject in an alleged attempted robbery at the Boone Greenway Trial entrance on Deerfield Road.
According to Boone Police, officers responded to the greenway entrance at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26.
According to a press release, the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim and then attempted to steal the victim’s car. The suspect then fled the scene on foot toward State Farm Road and the victim pursued him. The suspect allegedly assaulted the victim again and continued to flee, according to the release. The suspect was described as a young Hispanic male with dark hair and an average build.
The Boone Police Department is seeking to identify the individual and is seeking any witnesses to the incident or those who may have been present when the incident occurred.
The Boone Police Department is asking that anyone with information regarding this incident or of the identity of those involved, to call Crime Stoppers at (828) 268-6959 / (828) 737-0125 or the Boone Police Department at (828) 268-6900. Community members may also submit a Crime Stoppers Tip via its website at www.tipsubmit.com/webtips.aspx?AgencyID=1251. All information will be kept confidential.
High Country Crime Stoppers pays rewards for information, which leads to arrest, recovery of stolen property, seizure of drugs or the location of wanted persons.
