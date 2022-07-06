The female suspects were together, one of the females is approximately 5'3" and one hundred twenty pounds, wearing a black Calvin Klein sweatshirt and blue jeans with holes and the other female is white, approximately 5'3" and two hundred pounds with brown hair, wearing a camouflage sweatshirt and black shorts.
One suspect is a white male, approximately 6' tall, appearing to have a buzz cut and was wearing a black tank top, black shorts with white lettering and black sneakers with white detailing and green laces.
The female suspects were together, one of the females is approximately 5'3" and one hundred twenty pounds, wearing a black Calvin Klein sweatshirt and blue jeans with holes and the other female is white, approximately 5'3" and two hundred pounds with brown hair, wearing a camouflage sweatshirt and black shorts.
Photo submitted
One suspect is a white male, approximately 6' tall, appearing to have a buzz cut and was wearing a black tank top, black shorts with white lettering and black sneakers with white detailing and green laces.
BOONE — High Country Crime Stoppers and the Boone Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in solving larcenies at Walmart.
On June 9, Boone Police responded to a report of two separate larcenies at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Dr.
According to Boone Police, the first suspect is a white male, approximately six feet tall. He appears to have a buzz cut. He was wearing a black tank top, black shorts with white lettering and black sneakers with white detailing and green laces. He was seen walking in the direction of Leola Street following the larceny, according to Boone Police.
According to Boone Police, the female suspects were together and drove in a dark grey sport utility car, possibly a Jeep Grand Cherokee. One of the females is approximately 5'3" and 120 pounds, wearing a black Calvin Klein sweatshirt and blue jeans with holes. The other suspect is a white female, approximately 5'3" and 200 pounds with brown hair and wearing a camouflage sweatshirt and black shorts. The male stole a 55" Onn TV and the females stole a 65" Samsung TV in the two separate incidents, according to Boone Police.
Anyone with information on this crime or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (828) 268-6959 / (828) 737-0125 or the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900. Those with information may also submit a Crime Stoppers Tip via our website at www.tipsubmit.com/webtips.aspx?AgencyID=1251 or text "NCTIP plus your tip" to 274637 (CRIMES). All information will be kept confidential.
High Country Crime Stoppers pays rewards for information which leads to arrests, recovery of stolen property, seizure of drugs and the location of wanted persons.
High Country Crime Stoppers is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization operated by a volunteer community board of directors serving Avery and Watauga Counties. High Country Crime Stoppers encourages the reporting of information or leads which can assist law enforcement with solving crimes.
Its goal is to help in the fight against crime, but it is not part of the local police departments or sheriff's offices. Each County has a law enforcement coordinator who participates as an advisor to the board but is a non-voting member. The citizen's board is responsible for operations of the program, fund raising, public relations, and approval of rewards.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(1) comment
Wal-Mart is a multi-billion dollar company that treats their employees like expendable garbage. Don't waste local resources helping out a mega-corporation that couldn't care less about our community.
Now if these two were shoplifting from a local shop/mom&pop business I'd fully understand, but Wal-Mart? Yeesh.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.