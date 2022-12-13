BOONE — The Boone Police Department is seeking information about a utility trailer that was stolen between Nov. 18 and Dec. 2.
Boone Police officers responded to 251 Industrial Park Drive on a report of theft of a utility trailer from the parking lot of a business. The trailer is red in color, and not commercially manufactured.
The Boone Police Department is seeking to identify the individual(s) who were in involved in the theft of the trailer. They are also seeking any witnesses to the incident or who may have observed the trailer at a later point.
The Boone Police Department is asking that anyone with information regarding this incident or of the identity of those involved, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (828) 268-6959 / (828) 737-0125 or the Boone Police Department at (828) 268-6900. Community members may also submit a Crime Stoppers Tip via our website at www.tipsubmit.com/webtips.aspx?AgencyID=1251. All information will be kept confidential.
High Country Crime Stoppers pays rewards for information, which leads to arrests; recovery of stolen property; seizure of drugs and the location of wanted persons.
