BOONE — High Country Crime Stoppers and Boone Police are seeking information about vandalism that occurred at the Snow Masonic Lodge in Boone.
According to Boone Police, members of the lodge reported vandalism that depicted derogatory terms and symbols in spray paint on Nov. 8.
The vandalism occurred sometime between Oct. 31 and Nov. 8 at 240 Temple Drive, in Boone, according to the department.
Boone Police is seeking information on the incident and to identify the individual or individuals who committed the vandalism. They are also seeking any possible witnesses to the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (828) 268-6959 (828) 737-0125 or the Boone Police Department at (828) 268-6900. Community members may also submit a Crime Stoppers Tip via www.tipsubmit.com/webtips.aspx?AgencyID=1251.
All information will be kept confidential.
High Country Crime Stoppers pays rewards for information, which leads to arrests, recovery of stolen property, seizure of drugs and the location of wanted persons.
