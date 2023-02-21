Boone Police logo web

BOONE — The Boone Police Department and High Country Crime Stoppers are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in an alleged identity theft that took place in early February. 

According to the Boone Police Department an identity theft was reported to have occurred at Verizon Wireless, located at 1822 Blowing Rock Road in Boone on Feb. 4. An unknown male allegedly provided fictitious identification to a Verizon Wireless associate, then allegedly proceeded to purchase various cellular items under a legitimate customer’s account.

ID theft suspect 2

A photo of the suspect in the alleged identity theft.
ID theft suspect 1

A photo of the suspect in the alleged identity theft. 

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.