BOONE — The Boone Police Department and High Country Crime Stoppers are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in an alleged identity theft that took place in early February.
According to the Boone Police Department an identity theft was reported to have occurred at Verizon Wireless, located at 1822 Blowing Rock Road in Boone on Feb. 4. An unknown male allegedly provided fictitious identification to a Verizon Wireless associate, then allegedly proceeded to purchase various cellular items under a legitimate customer’s account.
Boone Police stated that the unidentified male was described as being approximately 5’6", wearing all black and having black hair. The male was balding and male may have been a passenger in a white in color Ford Explorer with out-of-state tags, according to Boone Police.
The Boone Police Department is asking that anyone with information regarding the identity theft or of the identity of the suspect(s) in this crime or any other crimes, to call Crime Stoppers at (828) 268-6959 / (828) 737-0125 or the Boone Police Department at (828) 268-6900. Community members may also submit a Crime Stoppers Tip via www.tipsubmit.com/webtips.aspx?AgencyID=1251. All information will be kept confidential.
High Country Crime Stoppers pays rewards for information, which leads to arrests; recovery of stolen property; seizure of drugs and the location of wanted persons.
