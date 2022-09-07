Madison Hayes .jpeg

Madison Hayes

 Photo submitted

BOONE — The Boone Police Department is seeking help in locating a missing runaway juvenile. 

Madison Hayes, 16, is a white female approximately 5-foot 6-inches and 135 pounds. She may or may not be wearing glasses and was last known to have black hair. Hayes has been missing since Aug. 27. As of Sept. 7, Boone Police stated she is still missing. 

