BOONE — The Boone Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a person of interest in another alleged theft from Mast General Store. 

On March 7, at 2 p.m., a white female entered the Mast General Store located at 630 W. King Street. While in the store, she allegedly selected numerous clothing items from the women’s section and a pair of ladies, gray Birkenstock suede boots. After some time, the female suspect allegedly left the business without paying for the merchandise. While in the store, the female wore sunglasses the entire length of her stay and has two tattoos visible on her upper chest.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.