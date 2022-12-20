BOONE — Boone Police and High Country Crime Stoppers are seeking the public's help in finding an enclosed box trailer that was allegedly stolen. 

On Nov. 22, between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., a white 16’ Homesteader brand enclosed box trailer was stolen from the parking lot of Charleston Forge, located at 251 Industrial Park Drive. The trailer displayed signage for FRS Team, a restoration services company.

trailer 3.jpg

Another view of the back of the trailer. 

