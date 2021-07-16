BOONE — High Country Crime Stoppers and Boone Police are seeking the public’s assistance in a June 18 crime.
On June 18, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., damage to a silver 2019 Toyota RAV4 occurred in the Food Lion parking lot at 350 Watauga Village Drive in Boone. The female pictured could be seen interacting with the suspect on surveillance cameras and may be a witness to the crime.
The female was observed leaving in a white SUV after the incident. Boone Police are attempting to identify the witness and suspect in this case.
The Boone Police Department is asking that anyone with information regarding the damage to personal property or of the identity of the suspect(s) in this crime or any other crimes, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (828) 268-6959, (828) 737-0125 or the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900.
Community members may also submit a Crime Stoppers Tip via the website at www.tipsubmit.com/webtips.aspx?AgencyID=1251. All information will be kept confidential.
High Country Crime Stoppers pays rewards for information, which leads to arrests, recovery of stolen property, seizure of drugs and the location of wanted persons.
