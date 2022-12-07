BOONE — The Boone Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying two suspects who allegedly stole the blow-up chicken in front of Zaxby's.
The alleged theft occurred on Nov. 1 at approximately 9:55 p.m., according to Boone Police.
The suspects are two males. One was wearing what appeared to be a grey sweatshirt, yellow and black striped overalls and a black baseball cap. The other suspect appeared to be wearing jeans, a black jacket and a yellow baseball cap, according to Boone Police. They were seen leaving in white four-door pickup truck of unknown make or model.
Anyone with information on this crime or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (828) 268-6959 / (828) 737-0125 or the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900. Community members may also submit a Crime Stoppers Tip at www.tipsubmit.com/webtips.aspx?AgencyID=1251 or Text "NCTIP plus your tip" to 274637 (CRIMES). All information will be kept confidential.
High Country Crime Stoppers pays rewards for information which leads to arrests; recovery of stolen property; seizure of drugs and the location of wanted persons.
High Country Crime Stoppers is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization operated by a volunteer community board of directors serving Avery and Watauga Counties. High Country Crime Stoppers encourages the reporting of information or leads which can assist law enforcement with solving crimes. Its goal is to help in the fight against crime, but it is not part of the local police departments or sheriff's offices. Each County has a law enforcement coordinator who participates as an advisor to the board but is a non-voting member. The citizen's board is responsible for operations of the program, fundraising, public relations and approval of rewards.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.