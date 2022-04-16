BOONE – High Country Crime Stoppers and Boone Police seek the public’s assistance in solving the following incident:
On April 16, 2022, Boone Police Officers responded to a suspicious incident at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, located at 259 Pilgrims Way. An investigation revealed that roughly 8:08 a.m., an unidentified male poured gasoline on a doorway and sidewalk leading into the church. The suspect was seen driving a blue 2005-2010 Subaru Outback Legacy.
The Boone Police Department is asking that anyone with information regarding this incident or of the identity of those involved, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (828) 268-6959 / 828-737-0125 or the Boone Police Department at (828) 268-6900.
You may also submit a Crime Stoppers Tip via our website at tipsubmit.com/webtips.aspx?AgencyID=1251.
All information will be kept confidential.
High Country Crime Stoppers pays rewards for information, which leads to arrests; recovery of stolen property; seizure of drugs and the location of wanted persons.
