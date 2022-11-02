Left to right: Jeff pruiit, Daniel Duckworth, Cameron Cook, Ashley Wurth, Gene Fowler, Chuck Luidike, Katie Langley and Andy Le Beau. Front row left to right; Jessica Thackeray, Shannon Moore, Brian Sain and Tony Ivey.
During the more than 300 mile ride, the cyclists passed by many sights, including this train.
Brian Sain from Rhoddie Bicycle Outfitters in Blowing Rock in front of a dam during the bike ride fundraiser.
Chief Andy Le Beau at the Mellow Mushroom get together.
BOONE — The ninth year of the Boone Police Department bike ride to raise money for the Special Olympics saw its biggest year yet for fundraising.
According to Boone Police Chief Andy Le Beau, the group of mostly Watauga locals expect one participant from Hickory rode their bikes 330 miles from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Washington, D.C. to raise the money.
“The community is the one that financially gives to the fundraiser and makes it what it is in terms of the financial impact to where Special Olympic athletes can have year round activities and coaching and can go to state games and even international games,” Le Beau said. “It’s a really awesome thing that our community supports.”
A few days after they got back from the ride, the group met at Mellow Mushroom with local Special Olympic athletes for a get together.
“We just wanted to celebrate do something with with our local athletes,” Le Beau said. “We do these things for them, but we feel like it’s important to actually spend time with them and and to make it special for them.”
