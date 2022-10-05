BOONE — The Boone Police Department answered multiple questions from community members and provided a lengthy informational session during a police forum.
The event took place in town council chambers with members of the public and all of Boone Town Council present.
Boone Police Chief Andy Le Beau opened the Sept. 29 forum with a presentation that included comments from other officers in the department.
In his opening, Le Beau talked about the three pillars he wanted to build the department around: justice, kindness and humility.
“To be very transparent, these actually come from a Bible verse,” Le Beau said. “I think even if you are not a religious person and you just pull those three virtues out, I think they’re great (virtues) to try to build a police department on. And the way that we go about trying to do this is through responsibility. We want to do the right thing. We want to do the right thing when no one’s looking.”
He also mentioned that to achieve those goals, they have to hold themselves accountable and police themselves. One of the ways they help do that is the department just bought a new policy platform to help them make sure they have the most up-to-date policies for officers to have as a guide.
Another way, Le Beau said, they work to hold themselves accountable is they invested in a whole new fleet of body cameras.
“These body cameras are crucial for accountability purposes, but also, they are important for us to be able to know what happened to present cases in court,” Le Beau said. “We’re very excited to have this modern technology.”
Another way Le Beau said the department works to maintain those three virtues is through accessibility.
“I try to reach out to our community to the extent possible. Have partnerships with organizations, groups and leaders in the community to where people have my cell phone number,” Le Beau said.
Over the last few years, Le Beau talked about the cases of injustice and police abuse. He said the department tries to learn from those incidents so that in “our area,” those cases aren’t repeated.
Le Beau then talked about a story from 30 years ago when he stopped a young Black man in a parking lot.
“He was so angry at me. I just stopped him for a minor violation. I couldn’t figure out why he was so angry at me,” Le Beau said. “He kept talking about some guy named Rodney King. I didn’t watch the news every day. I didn’t know who Rodney King was. Later, when I left there, I went and found out who Rodney King was. I’ve kind of spent my career trying to figure out what that meant at the time. And what I’ve learned throughout my career is there’s work in law enforcement that we need to do in order to not just build bridges and trust, but really to the extent possible, reconcile the historical issues that have happened between police and certain groups and people of color in our country.”
After the introduction, Le Beau went through a prepared presentation that went over different aspects of the Boone Police Department. Throughout the presentation, questions that were asked beforehand from council members were posted throughout the slideshow.
One of the first questions was “What efforts have been made in the last year to increase the diversity of the personnel on the police force? What are the current demographics by race and gender? How many people of color or women officers are in positions of authority?”
Le Beau said that what the department has done in the past year is similar to what they’ve been doing for the last 12 years.
“When I first became a captain 12 years ago, we began doing some different things trying to attract diversity,” Le Beau said.
Some of those ways include the internship program the department has. He also talked about how culture can help create diversity.
“We realized we needed to make some other changes institutionally,” Le Beau said. “A lot of previous policy is stuff that was decades old. And so, no doubt, policies written 40, 50 years ago were written by white guys for other white guys and white females. We actually changed our policy about six years ago to where I didn’t want people to feel like they had to check their ethnicity at the door when they worked here.”
He said they made some changes, including allowing for different types of culturally accepted hairstyles. Currently, Boone Police has 38 white employees and one Black employee. Twenty-eight are male and 11 are female.
He also talked about how they work on community outreach and involvement with different groups, including the Immigrant Justice Coalition and Q’Pasa Appalachia who had members at the meeting.
Le Beau went through the different sections in the department, including the Uniform Services Bureau, overseen by Captain Daniel Duckworth, and the Support Services Bureau, overseen by Captain Bobby Creed.
During that part of the presentation, Le Beau talked the agreement that allows App State Police, under certain circumstances, can have jurisdiction throughout the town. Le Beau said pretty much the agreement allows them to address a situation that is happening right in front of them that is dangerous to the public.
Le Beau said that a lot of times, App State Police officers would see a traffic violation, for example, and after they plug the car information into their computer and pull them over, they are off campus property where the violation originally occurred.
If a car is stopped off campus, Le Beau said App State created a Google Sheet with all of those stops that is shared with Boone Police so they can review those stops if they have questions.
In total, App State has — under the agreement — have made five DWI arrests, one assault (in progress) and helped with two DWI’s at BPD’s request over the past year.
Le Beau also introduced the Support Services Division, which Lt. David Osborne oversees. Osborne talked about some of the different aspects of the support services division and what he oversees. That division also has two civilian employees. Stephanie Main deals with records and April Gunter deals with evidence and accountability.
They then moved on to the Criminal Investigation Division, which is overseen by Lt. Jon Houck and Sgt. Candace Burlingame, who is the general investigations supervisor.
In 2022 so far, CID has had 71 assigned investigations with 25 felony charges and 17 misdemeanor charges. Le Beau mentioned that of those cases, not everyone will have a suspect — for example, a self-inflicted death or medical issue.
The forum also talked about the Special Investigations Unit, which consists of one lieutenant and two investigators. That unit deals with specialized major crimes. That part of the forum also answered a question about resources targeted toward enforcement of the law regarding small amounts of marijuana.
Houck said that none around and that it is not a priority for narcotics investigators. He did say they do deal with it as they find it.
Around that point during the forum, the question, “In the last year, have there been any incidents involving use of police force that were not recorded on video cameras due to an officer either not turning on the camera or an equipment malfunction?” was posed. Osborne said the answer to that question is no there have not been any incidents. He also said there is a use of force review board in the house that would review those claims.
The forum went on for three hours and also answered questions from those in attendance at the end that dealt with mental health and other issues that surround policing.
Le Beau concluded his presentation by saying that it was in honor of Elizabeth Young, the executive director of the Hunger and Health Coalition who is battling cancer. Le Beau said Young is “near and dear to my heart.”
Boone Town Council member Dalton George posed the majority of the questions that were answered in the presentation.
“This year’s police forum was one of the most well attended in recent memory. I was very excited to see an increase in turnout and questions from the public,” George said in a statement after the forum. “To my knowledge, no other North Carolina Town has adopted a similar forum to broaden and encourage transparency. So, going into the forum’s 5th year with a success feels impactful.”
Boone Mayor Tim Futrelle also talked about how the forum was an information session.
“I’m so encouraged to see so many from our community come out to hear how our Police Department conducts the business of serving and protecting with the focus of community policing,” Futrelle said in a statement. “The questions from the community members regarding support from mental health and domestic violence agencies were so vital, and I believe really demonstrated how our law enforcement professionals are such an important resource for access to those services in our community.”
The full presentation can be found at tinyurl.com/bdd34uwf.
