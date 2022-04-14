BOONE — One person has died after a crash involving multiple vehicles on NC Hwy 105 Thursday afternoon, according to the Boone Police Department.
At approximately 4:48 p.m. Thursday, Boone Police, Boone Fire and Watauga Medics responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash involving multiple vehicles on NC Hwy 105 in the vicinity of the intersection with Snaggy Mountain Blvd., according to Boon Police.
According to Boone Police Department, there is one confirmed fatality from the crash. Boone Police officers trained in traffic crash reconstruction are investigating the accident.
Additional information will be released upon completion of the investigation. The identity of the deceased individual will be released after notification of family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.