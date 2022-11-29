BOONE — A Boone Police Officer was recently awarded the Dogwood Award by North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.
Each year, Attorney General Stein recognizes North Carolinians who help to make their communities safer, stronger, and healthier.
Boone Police Sgt. Candace Burlingame was one of seven Western North Carolinian recipients.
Burlingame is a sergeant in the Boone Police Department’s General Investigations Unit.
“Sergeant Burlingame oversees the Boone Police Department’s General Investigations Unit and has spent much of her career on sexual assault crimes,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “She is working hard to get kits tested and help survivors get the justice they deserve.”
Boone Police Chief Andy Le Beau said he is grateful to have such a competent and capable woman leading BPDs criminal investigations division.
“I have full confidence in Candice’s abilities. Our community is very fortunate to have such a person who works whatever hours that are required to do fair, thorough and impartial investigations seeking justice for victims of crime,” Le Beau said. “We are grateful that the Attorney General Josh Stein has taken notice of the great work that Candice is doing. I think it’s pretty significant that people in Raleigh see the good work that she is doing. I also must recognize April Gunter, our evidence and accountability technician, who worked with Candice on this project regarding sexual assault kits.”
