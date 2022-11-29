Stein and Burlingame

Josh Stein presents Boone Police Sgt. Candace Burlingame with the Dogwood Award.

 Photo courtesy Boone Police

BOONE — A Boone Police Officer was recently awarded the Dogwood Award by North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.

Each year, Attorney General Stein recognizes North Carolinians who help to make their communities safer, stronger, and healthier.

Dogwood Award

The Dogwood Award presented to Boone Police Sgt. Candace Burlingame.

