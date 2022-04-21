April 21, 2022, marks the sixth anniversary of the disappearance of James Martin Roberts.
On April 21, 2016, James “Martin” Roberts was reported missing to the Boone Police Department by his roommates.
Over the last six years, Boone Police stated in a press release that numerous agencies and individuals have contributed to the investigation to find Martin. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released an age progressed photograph on the fifth anniversary of Martin’s disappearance to help locate him. Here is a link to Martin’s entry at NCMEC: tinyurl.com/4hbwnfar.
Periodic reviews of the entire investigative file and process are conducted by outside specialists to ensure Boone Police is covering all the possible scenarios.
Every tip or lead received is thoroughly investigated by our team of investigators. Lead investigator, Sgt. Candace Burlingame, spearheads these efforts and is always looking for new avenues to find Martin.
“The Boone Police Department works continuously with family of Martin Roberts and the community, in an effort to bring Martin home. Our hearts are always with the family, but especially this time of year," Burlingame said in the press release.
Boone Police wrote that they hope each day that Martin will be found and continue to be diligent in our efforts. Please continue with your thoughts and prayers for his family who still remember and miss their son.
If you have any information concerning Martin’s disappearance or know of a possible sighting, please contact the Boone Police Department at (828) 268-6900 or dial 911 for your local law enforcement agency.
