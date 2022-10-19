BOONE — The Boone Police Department is working to fill the gap between social work and law enforcement with a new program officials hopes can become a model for other similar-sized agencies.

“There seems to be a gap between what we do and what social workers do,” Boone Police Chief Andy Le Beau said. “We’re really looking for something to fill that gap, and provide a better service to our community because there’s not a lot of agencies that are set up like a police department is to do 24/7 immediate response. Because we are one of the few agencies in the county that is set up for that, people probably over-utilize us.”

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.