BOONE — The Boone Police Department is working to fill the gap between social work and law enforcement with a new program officials hopes can become a model for other similar-sized agencies.
“There seems to be a gap between what we do and what social workers do,” Boone Police Chief Andy Le Beau said. “We’re really looking for something to fill that gap, and provide a better service to our community because there’s not a lot of agencies that are set up like a police department is to do 24/7 immediate response. Because we are one of the few agencies in the county that is set up for that, people probably over-utilize us.”
Le Beau said when someone is having a mental health crisis at 3 a.m., they will most likely call a police department because they are set up to respond at that time, unlike many other agencies.
“By trying something new and innovative, we hope to really better serve the community and kind of fill the gap that’s there now,” Le Beau said.
A Starting Point
In southwestern North Carolina, Sylva Police Department is working with Western Carolina University in their Community Care Liaison.
“There’s a lot of conversation in the country the last couple of years about what policing should look like and social work has become a real hot topic in that conversation,” Sylva Police Chief Chris Hatton said.
Unlike big cities, small towns don’t really have funding for social workers, Hatton said. Sylva Police Department has less than 20 officers, which is similar to most police departments across the country.
That’s where Western Carolina University came in. Hatton — a former Boone Police officer — said they partnered with WCU to work with social work interns from the university to function in a role at Sylva PD called the community care liaison.
“We just started off by sending them all around to our local resources and getting to know people in our community and find out what groups provide what services and finding kind of where the gaps are,” Hatton said.
When they took the program live, officers at Sylva started filling out a referral form when they encountered somebody that needed community services other than what the police were able to give, Hatton said.
On WCU’s side, the program started after seeing what was happening in the national conversations surrounding, policing especially after the George Floyd murder.
After that murder, WCU Professor Cyndy Caravelis, Ph.D., said a fellow professor in the social work department kept seeing on the news that there was a call to place social workers in police cars and replace officers with social workers.
“She reached out to me because she realized that No. 1, no one was asking social workers whether they wanted to actually serve in this role and two, she said she didn’t know anything about law enforcement. Not how it functioned, not the roles of the different people in it,” Caravelis said.
That fall, Caravelis and her fellow professor worked with two criminal justice students and two social work students to research if there were any models happening in smaller towns with social workers.
“What those students found is that while plenty of big cities or larger population areas did have some kind of mobile crisis component, there was truly nothing that we could find for small towns or in more rural settings,” Caravelis said. “We really didn’t have much to go on other than what we knew about social work and what we know about policing.”
So they started the pilot program with the Sylva Police Department and have had three full interns with the department and another one working there now.
Creating a Program in Boone
Boone Police Officer Kat Eller interacts and is involved in many different community groups in her role. When the national talk was around defunding the police and replacing police with social workers, Eller started to realize that her vision for a program like this could build a bridge between social work and law enforcement.
“I just think that’s so important because I see us really doing a lot the same thing,” Eller said. “Last spring, I asked Andy about this possibility of me getting an intern. At first, I thought I needed help with all these community events that I’m doing, but then it really morphed more, ‘I’d love to have someone from the social work department.’”
At that point, the department had never had a social work intern had really worked with that department at App State.
But Eller couldn’t have an intern come in there and not be ready to work. They needed someone ready to hit the ground running and had the heart for that kind of work.
In came Katherine Magee, who is in her last semester at Appalachian State University getting her Bachelors of Social Work degree.
Community Care Referral Program
After meeting with officers at Boone Police and spending time with them for the first few weeks of her internship, the department and Magee started the community care referral program.
Magee said now that the officers know her face and know her enough to trust her, if an officer has an interaction with someone in the community that has mental health problem, is experiencing homelessness, substance use disorder, poverty or any of these other things that police are called to, that isn’t “technically a violation of the law,” they can fill out a community care referral.
“There’s this huge space of unmet needs, where police are responding to things that a social worker could and should respond to,” Magee said. “They fill out a community care referral form. I get that, and they tell me a little bit about the interaction they had, a little bit about the person. And I kind of tried to follow up with that person, try to do an assessment of what their needs are and how we could help.
“It’s really just trying to say, the police department really cares about you, and we want to help you and how to try to meet people where they are and get those needs met that are not currently being met,” Magee said.
The community care referral form helps Magee create a case file to help find out what the person needs and what resources Magee can connect them with.
Le Beau — who has submitted a referral himself — said he thinks his officers will look at this program with the hope that it helps relieve some of the frequent calls for service they get that involve people who aren’t really committing a crime.
“If this program is able to ease some of the burdens of the frequent calls that we get on the same group of people, then I think they’re going to see it as a real benefit and want to utilize it more,” Le Beau said.
Magee said that she continues to tell the officers that social workers can’t replace police officers, but they have so much “common space” and they all just want to help people so they should use her as just another tool.
Research
The program is still in its experimental phase to see how something like it could work in Boone and best serve the community, Le Beau said.
“We’re looking at finding something that is workable, a benefit to the department, a benefit to the community and affordable on a Boone Town budget,” Le Beau said.
Before they plan for something, they really want to do all the research before they come up with a plan for what what does it look like in the future.
That research Le Beau mentioned is what Magee works on in part. She looks through shift reports every day to try and quantify what officers are responding to and how how they’re responding.
She looks at, for example, the welfare checks, the domestic disputes, the substance use and the mental health calls that officers get and sees what officers are doing.
“Are they giving people resources? Are they talking them into going to the hospital and transported by medics? Or is there an (involuntary commitment) component to it?” Magee said. “I’m just tracking that every day, every night of what they are responding to because I think if we have a better understanding of the calls for service that Boone Police is experiencing, we can see, ‘oh, look how many social work calls there may be.’”
The other aspect is part of what WCU is doing where she fills out forms after the initial interview and tries to quantify that data as well.
Caravelis said that while it seems intuitive, what they have found in Sylva is that the more referrals the Community Care Liaison gets, the more people they can help.
“If you think about it, if you don’t have officer buy in, then the Community Care Liaison really doesn’t have much to do,” Caravelis said.
Moving forward
Le Beau said he sees the program being part of the department’s future as there large area of work that needs to be done in the community that doesn’t fall into the box of social work or law enforcement.
“(We’re) trying to cover that gap of services and people that just simply don’t get don’t get covered and get overlooked,” Le Beau said. “We’re just wanting to get I try to address areas of concern in our community. We’re open and willing to be part of the solution for that.”
In Sylva, Hatton believes the program is working and helping his community.
‘We’ve been able to resolve the issues that traditional police hasn’t been able to resolve. Some of the folks that we deal with they don’t know what resources they have available and once you get to get them to those resources there some of them take advantage of them. Some don’t.” Hatton said. “It’s a whole different interaction now instead of just being run off from somewhere or interacting negatively with the police now they have a very positive interaction.”
Hatton told the story of one gentleman who had the police called on him even though he was trying to avoid that and stay out of everyones way. Hatton said at one point when the officer was talking to him, the man put his hands together and said he knew where it was going and to go ahead and take him to jail.
As the officer was talking to him, he found out the man had not eaten, had no money or anything other than a book bag. So he told the man that they had a social worker at the office and to come on down and they would get him food and connect him with the social worker.
“(The officer) took him to meet with the community care liaison, and he sat in our front lobby crying for probably a half hour talking with them then actually told our community care liaison that he had never been treated so good in his life and definitely certainly not by the police,” Hatton said. “We arranged to give him some travel arrangements to get him to where he needed to go.”
Hatton said they never saw him again.
“As the police, it’s hard to have that kind of impactful interaction with people unless you’re doing something extra for them like community care does,” Hatton said.
While it’s still early in the program, Magee said she is seeing how it is helping so far.
“Me just being in plainclothes and being someone that doesn’t have a gun, or any law authority, or any of those things, makes people feel a little more at ease,” Magee said. “If you’ve had past negative interactions with law enforcement, you’re gonna be a little like, ‘what do you what do you want from me? What do you need?’ And me coming and talking to them, I’m asking what do you need.”
Approximately a month in, Magee has received six referrals.
“Ultimately, the goal is taking care of people,” Le Beau said. “There are some people in our community that struggle to get by a day in their lives without having interactions with the police,” Le Beau said. “Hopefully this will alleviate some of that and help the people better because in law enforcement, we’re not equipped to help every person with every problem and maybe social workers aren’t either, but we can certainly do more than we’re currently able to do right now.”
Soon, Eller said the department will start the process of searching for a spring intern as Magee’s time will end when the semester does.
