WATAUGA — Road conditions are dangerous as a winter storm moves through the High Country on Jan. 16.
Along U.S. 421 in Boone, multiple cars could be seen stuck or struggling to drive on the snow-covered roads.
Watauga County Maintenance Engineer Travis Chrisawn said all of the roads are covered with snow at this point.
"My crews began work last night and have completed multiple passes on primary routes," Chrisawn said. "All primary routes in Watauga remain open at this time. We will begin addressing secondary routes as soon as weather conditions allow."
Chrisawn strong encourages community members to avoid driving on snow covered roads if possible. He said the NCDOT will work with the State Highway Patrol to move stuck vehicles out of the travel lane if necessary to avoid delays in snow removal.
The Boone Police Department also wants people to stay home unless absolutely necessary.
"Regardless of what you do, please be safe, especially if you absolutely need to (not want to.. there's a difference) get out on the roads," BPD posted on Facebook. "Let the roads get cleared safely and use caution if you see emergency lights. Our Officers are out in this, still answering calls, so please watch out for them."
Watauga County Emergency Services Director Will Holt wants people to continue to be careful as the storm moves through.
Only call 911 if it is absolute emergency. The non-emergency number in Boone is 828-268-6900.
Call your power company to report outages. For road conditions, either call your destination to check access or visit drivenc.gov.
Below are photos and videos from U.S. 421 at the intersection of N.C. 105. Photos and videos were take at approximately 10:40 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.