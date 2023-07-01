BOONE — The Boone Police Department has issued a public service announcement after officers responded to four overdose calls on Saturday, July 1.

"These were very serious cases and we came very close to losing a young man. We suspect fentanyl may be involved," the department stated. "If you have never had to tell parents that their child is gone, consider yourself lucky. Unfortunately, we have lost count on how many times we have had to give parents and family members the worst news of their life, and we hope not to have to do it again today.

  

