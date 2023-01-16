WILKES COUNTY — The Boone Police Department was involved in a car chase that went into Wilkes County Sunday night.
On Jan. 15, at approximately 11:56 p.m., Boone Police observed a silver 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer traveling east on US 421 South near Industrial Drive. The Trailblazer was swerving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed, with no registration plate displayed. An officer attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on the Trailblazer on US 421 South near Landfill Road, according to BPD.
When the officer activated their emergency lights, the Trailblazer accelerated and a pursuit was initiated.
The suspect continued to flee into Wilkes County. As the pursuit continued into Wilkes County heading toward Wilkesboro, Wilkes County authorities took over the pursuit. Stop sticks were successfully deployed on the suspect vehicle, according to BPD. The suspect then continued to flee until the vehicle crashed near mile marker 283 on US 421 South. After the crash, the vehicle was determined to be stolen from South Carolina.
The driver, Harry K. Joyner II, 39, of Charlotte, was arrested by the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office on warrants for Felony Probation Violation and Habitual Felon. Boone Police also obtained warrants that were served by the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office for Felony Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Felony Flee to Elude, and Driving While License Revoked. Joyner received a total bond of $115,000.
The two female passengers were also taken into custody. Angel Solis, 33, of Kannapolis, NC, was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Ayla Williams, 35, of Charlotte, NC ,was arrested for outstanding warrants for Felony Identity Theft, Felony Obtaining Property by False Pretense, and Felony Larceny by Employee, according to Boone Police
The Boone Police Department stated it a press release that it would like to thank the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office, Wilkesboro Police Department, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol for their assistance with the apprehension of Joyner.
