Update: The subjects have been identified and the Boone Police Department is following up to conclude the investigation.
BOONE — The Boone Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to identify two persons of interest in an alleged theft from Mast General Store.
On March 5, at 12:12 p.m., a white male and white female entered the Mast General Store located at 630 W. King Street. While in the store, both parties allegedly selected items and eventually left the business without paying for the merchandise.
The male selected a pair of Patagonia brand boxer briefs from the shelf. He then removed the merchandise from the packaging, allegedly concealed the item in his clothing and replaced the empty package back to the shelf. The female selected a Hydro Flask brand 32 oz. water bottle from the display shelf and allegedly concealed the item in her cloth shoulder bag.
Both subjects then left the business without paying for the merchandise.
