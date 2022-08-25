BOONE — The Boone Police department has identified the suspects in the Aug. 21 shooting in downtown Boone.
Warrants have been issued for Malik Keyshawn Gibbs, 26, of Damascus Church Road, Wilkesboro. Gibbs is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Boone Police Department.
The warrants are for the charges of: three counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill, Discharging a Weapon into a Moving Vehicle, two counts of Injury to Real Property and Going Armed to the Terror of the People.
On Aug. 21, around 1:20 a.m., a shooting was reported on W. King Street in the downtown area. The Boone Police department stated in a press release that it appeared a quarrel began between occupants of a truck and at least one pedestrian on the sidewalk. As the truck was driving westbound on W. King Street in the 600 block, the suspect allegedly fired multiple shots from a handgun striking the occupied truck three time. Two unoccupied businesses were struck as well. None of the three occupants in the truck were injured. The suspect ran on foot and eventually returned to Wilkes County where he lives.
The police department released a Crimestoppers alert in an effort to identify the suspect and several people who were in the immediate area that would have likely witnessed the incident. At this time, all persons in the earlier release have been identified. Only one person in the images released was the suspect. All other persons have been interviewed as witnesses, according to Boone Police.
Investigators with the Boone Police Department consulted with the Watauga County District Attorney’s Office to present the evidence and based on that meeting, arrest warrants were obtained for Gibbs.
In addition to charging the shooting suspect, the three occupants of the vehicle have been charged with Underage Consumption of Alcohol, according to Boone Police. The names of these individuals are: Jacob Wayne Fox of Watauga County, 18, Hunter Grayson Harmon of Watauga County, 19, and Sabastian Ramsey Best of Ashe County, 19.
“We are very disappointed that we have experienced another shooting in our town. As this is an active case, we cannot share all the details that led up to this incident. Obviously it should have never happened. We do have video footage showing the moment where the suspect fired at the victims. All of the evidence will be turned over to the District Attorney," Boone Polie Chief Andy Le Beau said in the press release. "We appreciate the cooperation that we received from the witnesses who were identified in the Crimestoppers release earlier in the week. We are reaching out to family members of the shooting suspect to try to negotiate a peaceful surrender as he is currently hiding out. I would like to thank our detectives, Lt. Jon Houck, Sgt. Candace Burlingame, Detective Dennis O’Neal, and Capt. Bobby Creed, who put in long hours to solve the case. We would also like to thank the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and App State Police for their response on the evening of the shooting to help secure the area."
