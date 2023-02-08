Citizens Police Academy

BPD officers present to the Citizens Police Academy attendees.

 Photo courtesy BPD

BOONE — The Boone Police Department has started its first Citizens Police Academy for community members.

“For many years now, we’ve been doing single-day events that we’ve called ‘Coffee With A Cop,’” BPD Chief Andy Le Beau said. “That was just really designed to just open the department up, make ourselves available to the community, to just develop relationships. It was their opportunity to have access to us.”

