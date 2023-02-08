BOONE — The Boone Police Department has started its first Citizens Police Academy for community members.
“For many years now, we’ve been doing single-day events that we’ve called ‘Coffee With A Cop,’” BPD Chief Andy Le Beau said. “That was just really designed to just open the department up, make ourselves available to the community, to just develop relationships. It was their opportunity to have access to us.”
Le Beau said community members would have questions on various topics related to the police department. So a few years ago, they did a Coffee With A Cop series, which was a little bit like the Citizens Police Academy but more informal.
“Every month, we would do a 30-minute or an hour-long lesson plan to explain the various aspects of policing,” Le Beau said. “We covered stuff like our body cameras, use of force stuff. I think we did six or seven of them through the year. They were pretty well attended. So, you know, our next thought process and the evolution of where this is going was like a Citizens Police Academy where it’s much more formal.”
Le Beau reached out to a former coworker from the Hickory Police Department who had developed the Citizens Police Academy there. He gave them some advice on how to best go about forming the Boone Police program. That’s how the seven-week program was created.
The first one was held on Jan. 26. Attendees learned about the police department and about leadership philosophies from Le Beau, and Sgt. Geoff Hayes presented information about the Downtown Community Resource Unit.
The second session, held on Feb. 2, walked attendees through the Axon body cameras worn by BPD officers and the policies/procedures related to use of force by the department.
Other items the group will learn about during the program include the K-9 officers at BPD, SWAT, criminal investigations, an overview on the patrol division and community policing. The sixth week will see the attendees go through some shoot, don’t shoot scenarios on a simulator.
The final class will be similar to a graduation day along with a course evaluation and discussion.
“What I’m asking this group to do is to take some time — maybe continue to do another meeting or two or however long they want to — to give us meaningful feedback,” Le Beau said. “’We’re educating them about here’s what we do, here’s our policies and procedures and what it looks like. Then at the end, we’re saying, ‘OK, what do you see? Are there any areas that we’re missing that you think we could do a better job?’ I’m going to ask them to present their ideas at one of our council meetings with whatever they come up with so we can be discussing how we can continually get better because that should be the goal for every organization, or business or person.”
Le Beau said the goal is to conduct at least two of the programs a year. For the next one, they will open up applications to the public to apply for it. He said they will also try to target some sessions to have a Spanish translator to help open it up to more of the community.
For the first program, Le Beau said they wanted to have a diversity of people attending the program. He said they weren’t just looking for people who were “police department cheerleaders.” He said they worked with App State professors to recommend people who wanted to learn more about the department and help it get better.
“We didn’t want an echo chamber,” Le Beau said.
After the academy is over, Le Beau said the attendees will have the power of knowledge on how BPD operates. He made it clear that those attendees do not have any police power as the program is more a way to connect with the community, build trust and legitimacy, and be accessible.
A Citizens Police Academy is how Le Beau got started in policing. When he lived in Daytona Beach, he was 18 and wondering what to do with his life. When the city offered a Citizens Police Academy, he went. He said he went from knowing nothing at all to getting to know police officers and learning about what they do, and the values of that particular police department.
Overall Le Beau is looking forward to working with the community and showing them what BPD is all about.
Le Beau also thanked Lt. David Osborne, who has taken all the concepts they have talked about and helped create the lesson plans and made it into an organized program. Other BPD staff will also present during each of the lessons.
For more information on BPD, visit www.townofboone.net/206/Police.
